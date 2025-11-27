Gemma and Gorka share disaster proposal story: ‘Through gritted teeth I said yes’

Gorka Marquez has revealed how his proposal to Gemma Atkinson almost ended in disaster.

The power couple met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 when Gorka was a professional on the show and Gemma one of the celeb contestants.

Since then, they’ve welcomed two adorable children, Mia and Thiago, and in 2021, delighted fans with news of their engagement.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez proposal story

But it seems it’s not been a complete fairytale, as they shared the slightly messy way they became fiancés.

The couple told their engagement story on the latest episode of their joint Lost in Translation podcast.

Sharing a photo from the milestone day, Gorka revealed he had popped the question during a frosty Valentine’s Day dog walk on the gorgeous Tatton Park estate. Super romantic, right?

Gemma explained she “had a poo-bag in my hand when he proposed”, to which Gorka added: “And you were moaning about ‘how long?’.”

“She wanted to go, because I lied to her and said I wanted to go there to fly my new drone,” he continued.

‘It all aligned’

Gorka insisted he was “trying to fly the drone so that I could record it”.

He added: “And, as always, I didn’t check everything before we left. So, the minute I turn it on, you have to update the filmware. So I was in the middle of the park with no service, it was taking forever and she was like ‘Gorka it’s freezing, it’s very windy’ and it was because it was Valentine’s Day and it was almost snowing. And she was there with the poo bag in her hand, me trying to fly the drone, the drone wouldn’t stay and she was already angry with me because in the morning she came with a Valentine’s card and I didn’t give her one.”

“But when he got down on one knee I turned round and I was holding a poo bag that was wafting in the wind,” Gemma laughed, “and it all happened, it all aligned.”

“And through gritted teeth, I said yes,” she teased.

The couple went on to reveal that Morning Live host Gethin Jones had also played his part in the proposal, helping Gorka sort out Gemma’s ring after an issue over it not being ready.

