Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal ‘difficult’ impact of long-distance relationship on daughter Mia, 6

Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez have opened up about how their daughter, Mia, copes with their long-distance relationship.

Ever since they met on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing, Gemma and Gorka have been forced to spend a lot of time apart for their careers.

And now, six years after they started dating, they seem to have found a system that works for them. But that doesn’t mean it is without its difficulties.

Gemma Atkinson on long-distance impact on daughter Mia

Speaking to Heat Magazine, Gemma and Gorka opened up on how their relationship works for them.

When asked how they “navigate” long-distance, Gorka admitted by this point both of them are “used to it”.

He explained: “Some relationships, the couple are always together. So, when they have to go away for a job, or separate for a period of time, it’s harder. But for us, we did long-distance from the beginning.”

Gemma admitted they found it “difficult” and “tough” when Gorka was away for months during the pandemic, as the Strictly cast had to be in a bubble together, and their daughter, Mia, was only one.

Speaking about how Mia, now six, copes while Gorka is away, Gemma admitted that they Facetime a lot, but it was “easier” when she was younger. The couple also have a young son, Thiago, who is two years old.

Gemma said: “It was easier when Mia was younger because I could take her to rehearsals. Now, though, it’s restricted because she is in school. I can’t just nip her out for a week to go and see him.”

The couple have now revealed that when Gorka only has a day or two off, he doesn’t head home now. This is so that he doesn’t cause more distress for Mia. The dancer, who has been working on the Spanish version of Strictly this year, explained: “This time, I didn’t come home every week. And actually it was easier for Mia.”

Gemma agreed: “If he comes and then goes, it is harder for her. For him to be back for a week, then leave, then come back, it’s the whole saying goodbye every time. We mark on the calendar when he is home and she can count down.”

When are Gemma and Gorka getting married?

Back in 2021, Gemma and Gorka made the beautiful announcement that they were engaged. But four years later, they aren’t married yet.

However, Gemma has been very open about why that hasn’t happened yet, as she initially didn’t want to lose the connection to her dad, who died when she was 17 years old.

But in recent months, Gemma has revealed that the pair are starting to think more about it.

Just a few weeks ago, while at Pride of Britain, Gemma sparked rumours she and Gorka had gotten married as many believed she wore a ‘wedding dress’. But after the backlash, Gorka even hit out in Gemma’s defence against the trolls.

