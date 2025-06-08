Gemma Atkinson turned down ‘so much money’ to spill tea on Ronaldo during relationship

Many moons ago, Mancunian radio presenter, influencer and soap star Gemma Atkinson dated Cristiano Ronaldo.

He had just joined Manchester United. She had been with Marcus Bent, with whom she reignited a spark after she and Ronaldo parted ways.

In more recent news, Gemma and her partner, Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka Marquez, have welcomed a new dog into their family home.

It came after the deaths of not one but two of their previous pooches. The goldenoodle has settled in well, it seems.

Atkinson and Ronaldo dated during his first stint with Manchester United in 2007 (Credit: Splash News)

Soap star and Manchester United forward’s four-month fling

Bury-born actress Gemma Atkinson – on The 1% Club for Soccer Aid this weekend – dated Cristiano Ronaldo for four months back in 2007.

They were both in their early twenties at the time. Despite Ronaldo signing on with a major football club, their dates were relatively lowkey affairs.

Gemma told Manchester’s Key 103 Radio station years later that they once went to her house to drink mugs of tea and watch Only Fools and Horses.

“Genuinely!” she insisted. “I don’t know if he’s into it now but he seemed to enjoy it.”

Ronaldo reportedly used to enjoy British sitcom Only Fools and Horses (Credit: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson was offered ‘so much money’ to spill Ronaldo gossip to the press

Being such a high-profile figure brings media attention, which may explain opting for such a low-profile dalliance. It also explains the press’s interest in their relationship.

“When we did split up,” Gemma said, “I got offered so much money to speak about him. And I didn’t want that.”

The Express adds that, before her involvement with Ronaldo, Gemma had been dating Marcus Bent. They were together in 2006, and reignited their spark in 2008. They had a brief engagement, but separated by the end of the year.

Gemma and Gorka Márquez have been together for several years. She gave birth to their daughter Mia in July 2019, and four years later to their son Thiago. The couple have had their ups and downs, but say they are “unstoppable”.

