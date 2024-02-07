Gemma Atkinson declares she and Gorka are ‘unstoppable’ after fears from family about their relationship

Gemma Atkinson has insisted she and Gorka Marquez are doing just fine as she addressed split rumours on Lorraine.

The former Emmerdale star, 39, appeared on Wednesday’s edition of the show as she spoke about her new book, Dogs Don’t Dance.

But during the appearance, Gemma was asked by host Lorraine Kelly about the rumours that she and Gorka were going through a “rough patch”. Radio star Gemma also revealed that some members of her family were worried about the speculation.

Gemma Atkinson on Gorka Marquez relationship

Discussing her and Gorka’s six-year anniversary and how they plan to celebrate, Gemma said: “I think because we’re apart so much it feels a lot longer, in a nice way. The job he is doing now is fabulous because he is a judge on the Spanish Strictly so he flies to Madrid every Friday and then he flies back every Sunday.

It was actually my Auntie who messaged me and said ‘Is everything okay?’

“He’s like Anton [Du Beke], he said, he’s like the nice judge. So he’s home during the week but on the weekends I get my space, I get time with the kids and he gets to go and do what he loves. It’s perfect.”

She went on to shut down any rumours of a break-up and claims of a “rough patch”.

Gemma revealed: “It was actually my Auntie who messaged me and said ‘Is everything okay?’ and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah it’s fine’ but I get that people find it strange that we are apart a lot but that’s how it’s always been since we met.

“Every year I know between August and Christmas, and Gorka knows, he doesn’t know where he is going to be.”

She went on: “Because I have done Strictly and I know that side of it, it’s not a shock to me. Army wives, their partners are away for six or seven months and they make out that I’ve been moaning that I’ve been on my own for three weeks but really I am having the best time.

“You don’t want to be so dependent on each other that you can’t do anything without them and I think that’s what’s great about me and Gorka is that on his own he’s great, on my own I’m great but together it’s like unstoppable.”

Gorka and Gemma celebrate anniversary

Gemma and Gorka recently celebrated six years together. Over on Instagram, Gemma paid tribute to Strictly star Gorka.

She wrote: “To think some called it curse… Yet 6 years and a beautiful family later and you’re still in my top 5.

“Happy Anniversary Gorks! I love you so much. With all the noise and craziness around us, you’ll always be my safe place away from it all. Here’s to us! I can’t wait to celebrate later! Ps. I will forever annoy you with an air horn.”

Gorka added on his Instagram: “I can’t wait to keep adding many more to the camera roll of memories and years with you! Love you.”

