Gemma Atkinson hits back at messages from strangers about Gorka Marquez ‘never being’ home: ‘I mean, come on’

Gemma Atkinson has revealed she gets a ton of messages from women over Gorka Marquez “never being at home”.

The showbiz couple first met in the glitzy BBC One show back in 2017. Fast forward to now, and the pair are all-loved up and share two children, Mia, four, and six-month-old Thiago.

But now Gemma has let slip her perfect response when people online chime in and share their concerns over her relationship with Gorka.

Gemma Atkinson shuts down ‘rough patches’ with Gorka

Over the years, Gorka has strutted his stuff on Strictly alongside a slew of celebrity partners, including Helen Skelton, Katie McGlynn and Alexandra Burke. And more recently, Nikita Kanda for the 2024 series.

He also recently bagged a new job, a thousand miles away as a judge on the Spanish version of Strictly, called Bailando Con Las Estrellas.

Due to his time away, there’s been plenty of reports claiming the couple are going through ‘rough patches’ – something she has shut down.

‘It’s actually very easy’ says Gemma Atkinson

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous, Gemma confessed how she gets “really bored” of people when she’s with them “24/7,” noting how they “do my head in”. And it turns out she receives DMs from women who share their concern over Gorka not being around much.

She explained: “Some women message me and say: ‘How do you cope? He’s never there!’ I mean, come on. There are army wives who don’t see their partners for months, so a couple of weeks here and there is nothing.

“He flies out on the Friday and his flight home on Sunday lands at 10am. So, compared to Strictly, it’s actually very easy.”

Gemma ‘still gets excited’ to see Gorka

Back in January, Gemma Atkinson defied claims that she and fiancé Gorka are in the middle of a tough time thanks to his hectic work schedule.

Gemma, 39, told OK!: “Part of the reason why it still feels so fresh is because we’re not together 24/7. In February we’ll be six years [together], with two babies, and I still get excited to see him, but I think if we were together all the time, I wouldn’t.”

