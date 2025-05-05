Actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson has left her followers feeling emotional after welcoming a new dog into her family home.

Over the weekend, Gemma and Strictly partner Gorka Marquez announced their new dog by sharing a series of photos of their adorable pooch, a Goldendoodle puppy named Benji.

The exciting announcement arrived after a series of sad news for the couple. In 2024, their dog Norman died. However, in another heartbreaking update, their other dog Ollie also died six months later.

Gemma welcomed a new dog into their family home (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Atkinson honours death of dogs in heartbreaking post

In an emotional Instagram post shared this morning (May 5), Gemma posted a video of her youngest child, son Thiago, one, stroking their puppy, Benji.

She captioned the clip, “The dog I have now.”

The wholesome footage was followed by a throwback clip of Thiago sitting in a high chair surrounded by Norman and Ollie, who both died last year.

“The dogs who sent him,” she added with three red heart emoji.

To accompany the post, Gemma used audio from the movie Inside Out, which said: “Go save Riley! Take her to the moon!”

Gemma’s heartfelt post resonated with her followers (Credit: ITV)

‘Made me cry’

The post immediately caught the attention of Gemma’s 2.1 million followers, which racked up more than 50,000 likes in just a couple of hours.

In the comments section, fans were clearly touched by the post and resonated with Gemma’s story.

“This is so lovely. I lost my 15 year old boy 6 weeks ago today, I’m still [heartbroken emoji] and miss him terribly. So many people have asked “will you get another?” I’m sure we will one day, I’m relying on Otis telling me when that time is. Your post proves that we know when the time is right so Thank You for sharing. PS Benji is adorable,” one user wrote.

“Oh my goodness I’m a mess today. It’s one year ago we lost our beloved doggy and I can’t stop crying. Suddenly hit me all over again. Benji is absolutely gorgeous, so pleased for you,” another person shared.

“Oh my this is beautiful…made me cry,” a third remarked.

“Every human needs a dog in their life especially kids,” a fourth person shared.

“This just broke me,” a fifth shared.

