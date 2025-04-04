TV and radio star Gemma Atkinson has shared some “good news” following the death of her two dogs.

The former Strictly star, who is engaged to pro dancer Gorka Márquez, is currently a presenter on Hits Radio after starring in soaps Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

However, in her latest career move, Gemma is beaming with joy.

Both of Gemma’s dogs died last year (Credit; ITV)

Gemma Atkinson double death of dogs

Last year, Gemma shared the sad news that her dog Norman had died. However, in a heartbreaking update, the 40-year-old influencer revealed her other dog Ollie had also died six months later.

Prior to their deaths, Gemma released her first children’s book, Dogs Don’t Dance, in honour of her pets.

Since their passing, Gemma has welcomed a pet squirrel named Freddie into her family home, which she shares with Gorka and their two children, daughter Mia, five, and son Thiago, two.

Taking to social media to share some news, Gemma announced yesterday (April 3) that she is releasing a new book. This time, with Freddie included.

Gemma showed off her new book (Credit: Instagram)

Gemma’s ‘exciting’ news

“Hello! So, a little bit of good news – for me. Remember when I did my children’s book, Dog’s Don’t Dance, my very first children’s book? And you all very kindly loved it and I went into Mia’s school and read it…” she explained in a video shared to her Instagram Story.

“A few of you messaged me and went, ‘You need to do one about Freddie, lol’. ‘Where’s Freddie?’ Well, LOL!” Gemma continued before lifting her new book and showing off the cover.

She added: “This one’s called ‘Let’s Get Ready’, I won’t give too much away because I’m going on Lorraine to talk about this on Monday, but I’ve used Lisa Hunt again for the illustrations. Lisa’s brilliant! It’s with Scholastic again, so thank you to you guys. It’s out next week, but yeah… exciting!”

Gemma said the book is “about the chaos of trying to get your kids ready for school in the morning”.

Read more: Gorka Marquez’s tears after Gemma Atkinson finds ‘little lump in her boob’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.