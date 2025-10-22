Gemma Atkinson shares statement after posting ‘wedding photos’ with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has been forced to respond to rumours that she and Gorka Marquez have tied the knot in a secret wedding.

Back in 2017, when Gemma competed in the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing, she met Gorka. But the pair didn’t actually get together until the beginning of 2018.

They have been engaged since 2021, but haven’t yet said ‘I Do’. And that’s because Gemma lost her dad when she was 17 years old, and didn’t want to lose his surname.

But now the star has posted a series of images on Instagram, and fans are convinced that Gemma is wearing a wedding dress.

Gemma has cleared up confusion over her Pride of Britain outfit (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Atkinson sparks wedding rumours

On Monday (October 20), Gemma and Gorka attended the 2025 Pride of Britain Awards, celebrating the country’s unsung heroes.

But fans were quite distracted by the photos Gemma posted online, as it looked like she was wearing a wedding dress.

Gemma wore a strapless white gown, that draped the whole way to the ground, and had a train behind her. The dress also had quite a high split in the leg. Gorka’s own outfit contributed to the rumours too. He looked handsome in a black suit jacket and trousers, with a white top underneath.

Taking to the comments of the post, fans were quick to wonder if the pair had gotten married already.

One fan wrote: “OMG. Totally thought this was a secret wedding. You both look absolutely amazing.”

Another added: “I thought you got married for a minute.”

Some users actually slammed Gemma’s decision for wearing the dress.

One penned: “This is nothing other than a wedding dress. Absolutely not the place for this one. You look stunning of course but I think you should have asked for option B.”

However, Gemma was defended. Another fan commented: “Some of the comments on this post are so mean. I’m sorry Gemma. You and Gorka both look great … and it looks like you had so much fun. I’m really happy for you.”

Gemma responds

But the wedding rumours didn’t go unnoticed by Gemma, who was then forced to put the truth out there.

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to hilariously shut down the rumours.

Posting her photos, Gemma wrote: “Some see a bride, I see a tricep,” along with a laughing face emoji and a muscle emoji.

Gemma and Gorka aren’t married yet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why haven’t Gemma and Gorka got married yet?

Gemma Atkinson has been very open over the years about why she and Gorka Marquez have not married yet.

On Father’s Day, Gemma penned an emotional tribute to her late dad.

She penned: “I’m getting married, Dad! One day, anyway. I think one of the reasons we have not done it yet is because of you. We have come close many times, but something stops me.

“I’m now the last Atkinson in the family line, and if I give up my name, there is no more of us. I don’t want to lose that remaining tie to you. Not having you walk me down the aisle…maybe I’ll just stay engaged for a bit longer.”

But just last month, Gemma admitted she and Gorka have another reason they want to wait a little bit longer.

She said: “We have toyed about doing it in Spain, so his family can come, and we have even thought about doing it in a registry office or a hotel in Manchester, just the two of us. And then have a big party after.

“But I think now we want to wait until Thiago is a bit older, so maybe next year or the year after, as he’s only two. If he’s a bit older, he could be involved in it, which would be really nice.”

Read more: Gemma Atkinson issues update on six-year-old daughter Mia’s ‘private’ health diagnosis

Did you think Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez had a secret wedding? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!