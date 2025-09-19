TV star Gemma Atkinson’s wedding to Strictly pro Gorka Marquez has made exciting progress.

Gemma, who participated in the 15th series of the BBC show, hit it off with Gorka on the Strictly tour in 2017, and became an item soon after.

The pair welcomed their first child, Mia, two years later in 2019. From there, the couple went from strength to strength, with the pair announcing their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2021.

However, they haven’t made much progress on planning their upcoming nuptials, although they welcomed a second child, Thiago, in 2023.

But this all might be about to change.

Gemma Atkinson’s wedding could be in Manchester

In an interview with The Express, Gemma shared that she and Spanish Strictly pro Gorka were planning a small wedding in the UK.

“We’ve toyed about doing it in Spain, so his family can come, and we’ve even thought about doing it in a registry office or a hotel in Manchester, just the two of us, and then have a big party after,” she said.

“But I think now we want to wait until Thiago is a bit older, so maybe next year or the year after, as he’s only two. If he’s a bit older, he could be involved in it, which would be really nice.”

However, there’s a heartbreaking reason why Gemma hasn’t made much progress with wedding planning.

Tragic reason for delaying wedding planning

Gemma lost her beloved father to a heart attack when she was just 17 years old. He was 52.

In an emotional open letter written for Father’s Day, she wrote: “I’m getting married, Dad! One day, anyway. I think one of the reasons we’ve not done it yet is because of you. We’ve come close many times, but something stops me.

“I’m now the last Atkinson in the family line, and if I give up my name, there’s no more of us. I don’t want to lose that remaining tie to you. Not having you walk me down the aisle… maybe I’ll just stay engaged for a bit longer.”

Recently, Gemma has also expressed concerns about her daughter Mia having a “fear of death” after learning of the passing of her grandfather.

“It’s funny how kids pick up on things. When Gorka‘s away, working on Strictly, Mia asks me when Papa’s coming home. I tell her he’ll be back but twice now she’s said to me: ‘But your papa didn’t come home,'” she told OK!.

“I explain that her daddy is much fitter. That we have FaceTime and mobiles now. I let her know she can get hold of her papa anytime she wants. We often visit your grave but we always keep it positive. I don’t want to give her a fear of death. You wouldn’t want that.”

