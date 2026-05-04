Princess Beatrice has ‘plans’ to ‘welcome another baby’ and pregnant Princess Eugenie thinks it is a ‘mistake’

Princess Eugenie has revealed she is expecting her third baby, but fresh reports suggest her sister Princess Beatrice could be considering expanding her own family too, as the York sisters navigate a difficult period.

Here is everything we know…

The two sisters are said to be handling things very differently (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie coping very differently

Princess Eugenie recently confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet social media post showing her sons holding an ultrasound scan, marking her return after months away from Instagram.

The update comes after a turbulent time for the family following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Both sisters have largely kept a low profile in recent months, although they were recently spotted out together enjoying the sunshine.

According to reports cited by The Mirror, the pair appeared “in great spirits,” but body language expert Judi James suggested there was more beneath the surface.

She claimed Eugenie looked “comfortable putting on a display of resilience and bravado for the cameras,” appearing more at ease despite the ongoing scrutiny.

The York sisters have been through a lot in recent years (Credit: RUT / SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice’s struggle in the spotlight

In contrast, Princess Beatrice appeared more subdued. Dressed in black despite the warm weather, she was described as “less able to bluff it out.”

Judi explained: “Beatrice walks behind her sister here… with her choice of outfit suggesting a desire to avoid attracting attention.” She added that Beatrice’s body language, including holding her bag tightly and folding her arms, could signal “a desire to self-protect,” while her expression looked “strained and unhappy.”

The reports come amid claims that Eugenie has distanced herself from the situation surrounding their father, while Beatrice may feel more torn between family loyalty and royal expectations.

The royals are already preparing to welcome another bundle of joy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Beatrice’s reported baby plans

Elsewhere, speculation has emerged that Beatrice could be thinking about having another child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

A source told Woman’s Day that she is “worried about her marriage” and may see expanding her family as a way forward. “Beatrice is fast turning into the queen of denial and this plan is no exception,” the source alleged.

However, Eugenie is reportedly said to have concerns. According to the same claims, she believes it “would be a mistake” and that Beatrice should focus on resolving things first.

Representatives for both princesses have been contacted for comment.

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