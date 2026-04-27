Sarah Ferguson warned over ‘tell-all interview’ as Beatrice and Eugenie ‘would be in despair’

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly weighing up a major tell-all interview, but insiders say the move could come at a heavy emotional cost for her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to reports, the former Duchess of York has been approached with lucrative offers for a candid TV interview or even a series.

Sarah has faced renewed scrutiny in recent months over her past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She has kept a low profile this year following the release of millions of Epstein files in January. Within those documents, emails allegedly revealed details about the extent of Sarah and Epstein’s friendship.

But with attention refusing to fade, questions remain over whether she might finally speak out.

Reports suggest Sarah Ferguson could do a tell-all interview (Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson ‘considering’ major TV deal

As reported by the Mirror, a source has claimed Sarah is open to the idea of telling her story on screen, with both US streaming giants and British producers said to be circling.

One reported American offer is believed to be worth $1.75m (£1.3m), adding further intrigue to the situation.

An insider said: “Sarah knows she needs the money and she’s open to the right television opportunity. But she’s also very aware of the tightrope she’s walking. Her daughters are part of the royal family, and anything she does reflects on them.

I think her daughters would be in despair if she went ahead with a tell-all interview.

“There’s a real sense she wants, in fact needs, to tell her side of the story. But she knows it has to be handled carefully.”

These claims have not been confirmed by Sarah.

Beatrice and Eugenie would be “in despair” if their mother did a tell-all chat (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images)

Daughters ‘desperate to avoid’ fresh spotlight

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested any such move could prove deeply upsetting for Sarah’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has also faced serious controversy over his own links to Epstein.

Andrew was even arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, following allegations he shared confidential information with Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

Speaking to the Mirror, Jennie said: “I think her daughters would be in despair if she went ahead with a tell-all interview. Whatever she said would result in headline news and the sort of publicity that Beatrice and Eugenie are desperately trying to avoid.

Read more: ‘Missing’ Sarah Ferguson could move in with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor despite scrutiny and scandal

“If she wants to protect her family, her best strategy is to continue keeping as low a profile as possible. She is obviously angry and hurt by what has happened – although, frankly, she has only herself to blame for continuing her friendship with Epstein, and also lying about having ended it.”

Representatives for Sarah Ferguson and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

With tensions still simmering and public interest showing no sign of easing, whether Sarah chooses to speak out could have far-reaching consequences for those closest to her.

Do you think Sarah should do a tell-all interview? Share your thoughts by commenting on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.