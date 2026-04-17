Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts revealed amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts appear to have finally come to light as the fallout from the Epstein scandal continues to dominate headlines.

The former Duchess of York, 66, has kept firmly out of the spotlight in recent months while questions linger over her past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, after a lengthy absence from public view, new images suggest exactly where Fergie has been staying under the radar.

At the start of the year, the US Department of Justice released millions of files linked to Epstein and his crimes. Among them were emails that allegedly shed light on Sarah’s connection to the disgraced financier.

Last year, the controversy saw Sarah dropped from several charities as details of her past links resurfaced.

Since then, she has maintained an exceptionally low profile, prompting ongoing speculation about where she has been.

Sarah Ferguson has been spotted in Austria, according to reports (Credit: Hubert Boesl/DPA/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson’s whereabouts revealed

According to The Sun, Sarah, also known as Fergie, had not been publicly seen for 213 days. The publication now claims to have located her amid the ongoing scrutiny.

Photos obtained show Sarah dressed casually in a quiet ski village in Austria, with the exact location not disclosed.

She was pictured wearing a blue coat and white baseball cap, carrying a tote bag as she kept things low-key.

A source said: “Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.

“She hasn’t been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised.

“The area is absolutely beautiful and it’s very quiet most of the time, so it’s the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on.”

Representatives for Sarah have been contacted for comment.

Sarah has been lying low in recent months (Credit: James Whatling-IPA/POOL supplied by Splash News)

Sarah Ferguson’s relationship with Epstein

Last September, Sarah attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral alongside her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales also present.

However, just weeks later, emails allegedly exchanged between Sarah and Epstein resurfaced.

One message reportedly sent in April 2011 appeared to show Sarah describing Epstein, who died in prison in August 2019, as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend”.

Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps.

The email was said to have been sent only weeks after Sarah publicly stated she would cut ties with Epstein, following her acceptance of £15,000 from him to help clear debts.

Speaking to the Evening Standard at the time, she said: “I personally, on behalf of myself, deeply regret that Jeffrey Epstein became involved in any way with me.

“I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgement on my behalf.”

A spokesperson for Sarah claimed last year that the 2011 email was written under duress, alleging Epstein had threatened legal action over claims linking him to paedophilia.

Despite this, several charities cut ties with her after the emails became public. Since then, she has remained largely out of sight since.

Both Sarah and ex-husband Andrew have been named in the Epstein files (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson ‘named’ in Epstein files

Scrutiny ramped up earlier this year following the release of millions of Epstein-related documents, in which both Sarah and her ex-husband Andrew were seemingly named.

Among the material, an email from 2009 appeared to show Sarah referring to Epstein as “the brother I have always wished for”.

In another message from 2010, reported by the BBC, an email from “Sarah” to Epstein read: “You are a legend. I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness.

“Xx I am at your service . Just marry me.”

Andrew and Sarah leave Royal Lodge

In the wake of the document release, both Sarah and Andrew have left Royal Lodge in Windsor. The move followed King Charles beginning a formal process last October to remove Andrew’s royal titles, alongside ordering him to vacate the property.

Andrew had lived at Royal Lodge since 2004. Sarah reportedly moved in four years later.

Read more: ‘Worried’ Prince Edward and Sophie’s ‘dinner visit’ with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein, has since relocated to the king’s Sandringham Estate.

In February, Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It came after he was accused of sharing sensitive and confidential information with Epstein in 2010 during his time as UK’s trade envoy.

Being named or pictured in the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

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