Sarah Ferguson ‘turns to daughters Beatrice and Eugenie’ amid Royal Lodge exit

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly turned to her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as she and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor prepare to move out of Royal Lodge.

Buckingham Palace announced last October that the divorced couple, who have been living together at the sprawling Windsor house since 2008, would leave the Windsor property.

Scrutiny has been surrounding Andrew and Sarah over their links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, according to sources, Sarah is reportedly keen “spread her wings” and rebuild her life.

Sarah Ferguson’s Royal Lodge move out date ‘revealed’

Both Andrew and Sarah have dominated the headlines in recent months. Andrew’s association with late convicted sex offender Epstein led to the loss of his royal titles and honours and further tarnished the royal family’s public image.

As a result, Sarah also lost her Duchess of York title.

Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened.

Following public backlash, it was also announced that the former couple were to vacate Royal Lodge after several years.

And now, according to new reports, Andrew is expected to relocate to Marsh Farm in Sandringham, but Sarah will not be following suit. Instead, she reportedly wants to “spread her wings” and rebuild her life.

‘Upset’ Sarah turning to daughters

“Andrew and Sarah have to move out by the 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won’t be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate,” a source told HELLO!.

Talking about Sarah’s alleged plans, the insider added: “She won’t be moving into Beatrice’s Cotswolds home though. Eugenie’s home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.”

The source discussed the fallout of recent months and alleged: “Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He’s in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened.”

Sarah Ferguson backlash

In recent months, Sarah has faced scrutiny over her ties to Epstein too. A 2011 email in which she called Epstein a “supreme friend” resurfaced last September, prompting several charities to sever ties with her.

Her spokesperson later said the comment was sent under duress. “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir reignited public outrage against Andrew.

Ms Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew vehemently denies all allegations against him.

Reps have been contacted for Sarah for comment.

