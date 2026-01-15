Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘new Sandringham home Marsh Farm’ undergoes big renovations

Renovation work is said to be well underway at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged new home on the Sandringham Estate, Marsh Farm, as his next chapter quietly takes shape in Norfolk.

From fresh security measures to a reported Sky TV installation, a steady stream of details has offered a glimpse into what life could soon look like for the royal once he leaves Royal Lodge.

Andrew may be moving to Marsh Farm, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Inside the reported renovations at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Sandringham home, Marsh Farm

In October last year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Andrew would be stripped of his royal titles and honours amid continued scrutiny over his links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Alongside losing his prince title and the Dukedom of York, the palace also announced that Andrew would be leaving Royal Lodge, his Windsor home since 2004. While no official statement named his next address, reports soon pointed to the king’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

With Andrew’s departure from Royal Lodge now looming, attention has turned to Marsh Farm, where renovation work appears to be ongoing ahead of his reported move.

Set around two miles west of Sandringham House, Marsh Farm is understood to be a five-bedroom property. Even so, it represents a clear step down from Royal Lodge, where Andrew has lived for two decades in a sprawling residence with around 30 rooms, including seven bedrooms.

Towards the end of 2025, the no-fly zone covering the Sandringham Estate was extended to include Marsh Farm. Since then, work has reportedly been carried out over recent weeks to prepare the property for occupation.

Last month, it was claimed that the kitchen and reception rooms were in particular need of significant attention.

Andrew’s new home needs work it seems (Credit: Cover Images)

New security fence, lights and Sky TV spotted

This week, reports suggest that six-foot-high security fencing has been erected around the farmhouse.

The new structure replaces a lightweight wire fence that previously left the cottage largely visible to passers-by. The upgraded fencing is thought to offer far greater privacy for Andrew.

Images obtained by the Daily Mail also showed Sky engineers at the property, sparking speculation that television services are being installed. Security lights were also seen being fitted to the exterior walls.

A JCB digger has been spotted on site. Meanwhile, a team of six workers has reportedly been battling cold and wet conditions to get the home ready. According to reports, Andrew is expected to move in by Easter.

Marsh Farm still needs extensive work

A source speaking to The Sun suggested that while the weather has not slowed progress, the property is far from ready.

They claimed: “The snow or rain hasn’t delayed the work on Marsh Farm. But it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable. But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge.”

Further reports claim that CCTV is being installed, alongside upgrades to the electrical system and sewage facilities.

Andrew’s representatives have been contacted for comment. Buckingham Palace has also been approached.

Andrew’s Royal Lodge exit date ‘revealed’

This week also brought fresh claims about when Andrew will finally leave Royal Lodge.

According to The Sun, the royal could be out of his Windsor home before his 66th birthday on February 19. As Marsh Farm is not expected to be ready in time, he may first move into a smaller property elsewhere on the Sandringham Estate.

“He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February,” a source alleged.

