Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor set to ‘leave Royal Lodge sooner than thought’ as Sandringham move ‘looms’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly preparing to shut the doors on Royal Lodge earlier than anyone expected, with his long-awaited move now allegedly just weeks away.

Last October, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Andrew, 65, would leave the sprawling Windsor home he has occupied for two decades. The announcement came alongside confirmation that he would lose his royal titles and honours, as renewed attention focused on his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, Andrew has faced intense criticism over his association with the late convicted sex offender. He has also been accused of sexual assault, allegations he has always firmly denied.

The former prince could leave Royal Lodge in weeks, according to reports (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal

Andrew spent much of last October dominating headlines following the release of his accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, which detailed her alleged encounters with the royal.

Ms Giuffre claimed she was made to sleep with Andrew on three separate occasions when she was 17, after being trafficked by Epstein.

In early 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre for an undisclosed sum after she sued him in a US civil case. He maintained that the settlement did not amount to any admission of guilt or liability. He has always denied her allegations.

The memoir, published six months after Ms Giuffre’s tragic death in April 2025, reignited public scrutiny of Andrew. At the same time, renewed attention was also being paid to his friendship with Epstein. Resurfaced emails appeared to suggest he remained in contact with the disgraced financier longer than he had previously claimed.

As pressure mounted, Andrew’s brother King Charles took action. In late October, the king began a formal process to have Andrew’s prince title and other royal honours removed.

The palace also confirmed that Andrew would leave Royal Lodge, where he has lived since 2004. Reports suggested a move to the king’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Andrew has lost his royal titles and honours amid scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

When will Andrew leave Royal Lodge?

An exact departure date has not been confirmed for Andrew’s exit from Royal Lodge, located within Windsor Great Park.

However, The Sun reports that sources believe he could leave before his 66th birthday on February 19.

He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought.

According to the publication, work is currently underway at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, where Andrew is expected to live. The reported upgrades include new security measures such as CCTV, a 6ft wooden fence around the front perimeter, as well as improved electrics and sewerage systems.

Sources claim Andrew will temporarily stay in a smaller Sandringham property until Easter, when work at Marsh Farm will reportedly complete.

One insider said: “The snow or rain hasn’t delayed the work on Marsh Farm but it still needs a lot of attention to make it habitable. But one thing for sure is that it is a lot, lot smaller and less luxurious than Royal Lodge.”

Sarah and Andrew will reportedly live separately (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to live ‘separately’

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also lived at Royal Lodge for several years. They divorced in 1996. The former couple share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

However, Sarah reportedly won’t join Andrew in Sandringham. Instead, reports suggest she will find her own accommodation.

The source added: “He’s finally decided he needs to get on with his life and so is moving out sooner than thought and starting afresh by the end of the month, or at least before his birthday in February.

“He and Sarah will go their own separate ways for the first time in almost 20 years.”

Representatives for Andrew and Buckingham Palace have been contacted for comment.

