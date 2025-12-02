Statement issued on ‘decision’ over Sarah Ferguson’s future home

A spokesperson for Sarah Ferguson has confirmed that no decision has been made on her future home.

Sarah has been living with her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at Royal Lodge in Windsor. Despite divorcing in 1996, the former couple continued to live under the same roof.

But with Andrew losing his royal titles and honours over his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, their time at Royal Lodge is coming to an end.

Sarah Ferguson is reportedly “assessing” multiple housing options as she prepares to move out of Royal Lodge (Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson ‘assessing’ options for future home

A spokesperson for Sarah confirmed to PEOPLE that she is “assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made” regarding her next home.

They also dismissed speculation that Sarah might move into an annexe or converted barn on the property of her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Claims that she might live with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Portugal were also ruled out.

Back in October, a source close to Sarah told PEOPLE that she is planning to move out and into a separate residence.

“Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself,” they said. “She will continue to forge an independent life.”

Another source added: “[She’s] going to move forward independently.”

Sarah’s next address remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Andrew will reportedly relocate to a property on the Sandringham Estate. However, palace sources have suggested it is unlikely Sarah will be joining him there.

Royal Lodge holds deep personal significance for the family. Princess Eugenie hosted her wedding reception there in 2018. Princess Beatrice was married nearby at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in 2020.

Sarah and Andrew have been stripped of their royal titles due to their association with Jeffrey Epstein (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew and Sarah scandal

The decision to vacate Royal Lodge follows King Charles’ announcement on October 30 that he was formally removing all of Andrew’s remaining royal styling, including the titles of “prince” and “His Royal Highness”.

It came as both Andrew and Sarah came under fire for their ties to Epstein.

According to sources, Sarah is actively pursuing opportunities to establish herself independently. These include potential television deals, a speaking circuit, and even a long-rumoured tell-all memoir.

Her goal, those close to her say, is to secure financial autonomy and protect her daughters’ future.

Her move toward independence comes as Andrew once again finds himself under public scrutiny.

Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir reignited public outrage by reiterating her allegations that Epstein trafficked her and made her have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17. Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations. He has since retreated entirely from public life.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘plans’ for final Christmas at Royal Lodge

Sarah has also faced scrutiny over her association with Epstein. A 2011 email resurfaced recently in which she referred to Epstein as a “supreme friend”.

As a result, she was dropped by several charities.

A spokesperson for the duchess said that the email was sent under duress. They added: “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.