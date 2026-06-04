Michelle Keegan fans stunned by her ‘real age’ as Mark Wright shares heartfelt birthday message

Mark Wright has posted a sweet birthday tribute to Michelle Keegan on her birthday, but it’s her age that has got plenty of people talking…

Actress Michelle and reality star Mark are easily one of the showbiz world’s much-loved couples. Since first striking up a romance in 2013, the pair have gone from strength to strength.

After getting married in 2015, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Palma last year.

And this week, Mark left fans emotional after he paid tribute to his “darling” wife on her birthday.

Mark gushed over Michelle on her birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright’s gushing message to Michelle Keegan

On Wednesday (June 3), Mark took to his Instagram and shared a series of photos of him and Michelle to mark his wife’s birthday.

These included some from the early days of their relationship and also a gorgeous snap of Michelle cradling little Palma while looking out to sea.

Captioning the photos, Mark wrote to his wife on her birthday: “It’s your day, Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don’t look a day over 21.

“You’re too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you’ll ever realise. Love you, Darling M&P.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_)

Fans stunned by Michelle’s age

As expected, fans were left smitten by Mark’s post, but several followers couldn’t get over Michelle’s real age.

“[Bleep] off is she 39!!! No way?” declared one person in the comments section.

Someone else added: “No way is she nearly 40, what are your skincare tips.” A third then chimed in: “Good love keeps you forever youthful that’s for sure.”

Other fans said: “Beautiful couple! Happy birthday Michelle.”

A fifth also wrote: “What lovely pictures! Happy birthday!”

It comes after Michelle launched her latest collection with online retailer Very, and it includes a very sweet nod to Palma.

Last month, she headed back to Majorca, the place that inspired Palma’s name, to shoot her latest Very collection. And, launching it, she’s said that the island holds a very ‘special place in her heart’.

Baby Palma was named after the island’s capital, and Michelle decided to announce that she was pregnant with the tot with a photoshoot on a soft, sandy Majorcan beach.

Read more: Michelle Keegan melts fans’ hearts as she shares rare look at baby Palma: ‘She’s getting so big’

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