Inside the private hospital where Michelle Keegan gave birth to baby Palma – en-suite rooms; eye-watering cost; ‘goodie bags’ for new mums

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright welcomed a beautiful baby girl named Palma into the world last week.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday (March 12) and revealed their baby girl was born on March 6.

It’s been reported that Michelle, 37, gave birth to her bundle of joy at one of the top maternity hospitals in Europe.

But what other famous faces have given birth there? And how much does it cost? Here, we’re taking a look inside the hospital…

Michelle Keegan had baby Palma at top maternity hospital

Michelle gave birth last week at London’s Portland Hospital, it has been claimed.

The actress has since been resting at home for the past six days in Essex.

“Michelle and Mark are in that beautiful newborn bubble and are besotted with Palma,” a source claimed to The Sun.

And it turns out the private maternity hospital where Michelle is said to have given birth is no stranger to looking after famous faces.

Who else has given birth there?

In 2021, Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy, August, in the same hospital she was born in more than 30 years ago.

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham welcomed son Brooklyn in 1999 at the London’s Portland Hospital, and Meghan Markle welcomed son Archie at The Portland back in 2019.

More recently, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague gave birth to her baby daughter Bambi at the hospital in January 2023.

Inside hospital where Michelle Keegan welcomed baby Palma

The hospital’s official website lists what it offers to patients.

There are “five fully equipped labour and delivery rooms” – and all of them have en-suite bathrooms “for the privacy and comfort of you and your birth partner”.

Each room is equipped with birthing balls and mats too, and parents wanting music can use the Bluetooth speakers that are available. There’s also the option for babies to be delivered via water birth in a birthing pool.

What’s more, there’s also an oil diffuser “for you to bring your choice of scent if you wish”.

As well as all that, there’s the necessary safety monitoring equipment.

And, for after the birth, the hospital offers amenities such as TV, WIFI, in-house telephone and 24/7 room service.

Champagne and goodie bags

The new parents can even reportedly tuck into a fancy meal that boasts the likes of lobster, oysters and champagne, as MailOnline reports. One picture shows a fully-dressed butler delivering what looks to be a fancy afternoon tea!

It’s also been claimed the mothers are given luxury ‘goodie bags’ when they leave. The bags are reportedly filled with items such as champagne, posh toys and invitations to a professional mother and baby photoshoot before they leave the hospital.

Sounds a lot more exciting than the nappies and wet wipes you leave NHS hospitals with!

How much does it cost?

Quite a lot!

For a consultant-led maternity care package, you’re looking at between £7,995 and £9,300.

A midwife-led maternity care package, meanwhile, will set you back between £11,000 and £12,568.

And that’s not all… For every night spent in the hospital after giving birth to their bundle of joy, new parents can expect to pay up to £3,340 – that’s if they want to stay in one of the hospital’s top suites.

It’s a good job Michelle’s been setting the world on fire with her acting roles!

