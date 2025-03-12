It’s fair to say Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s house is one fancy humble abode – and it even made the actress burst into tears when she first cast eyes on the completed renovation work!

The loved-up pair, who tied the knot in 2015, forked out a reported £1.3 million for the Essex mansion in 2019. And the duo have put their blood, sweat, and tears into doing it up.

Now, it’s said to be worth £3.5 million and has been transformed into a jaw-dropping white Georgian-style home. And the inside is just as impressive as the outside!

So how many bedrooms does the house have? Is there a pool? Is there a nursery for their new baby? And why did it make Michelle cry?

Michelle and Mark recently welcomed a new addition to their home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark and Michelle’s baby joy – and concern from fans

Earlier today (March 12), Mark and Michelle revealed they’ve become parents for the first time after welcoming baby Palma.

The couple will now be a family of three – and will reside in their gorgeous pad, which was completed in August 2023.

Just weeks before Michelle and Mark welcomed baby Palma, Mark shared a snap of their gorgeous staircase. However, the spiral staircase sparked some concern from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

“You’re going to need lots of stair gates,” one fan said at the time.

“Beautiful, stunning actually, but extra care is needed when bringing a newborn down the stairs and then toddler years,” another said.

“Lovely x but please make sure your baby will be safe when they start walking,” a third warned.

A nursery for baby Palma?

The couple haven’t yet revealed whether or not they have a nursery decorated for baby Palma.

However, during the property’s renovations, plans submitted to Epping Forest Council revealed it was planned they would be installing a playroom.

It’s a space that the couple are yet to film in – so could they have been doing it up in secret?

We’re looking forward to seeing if there are any updates on the WrightyHome Instagram!

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s house is just stunning

To celebrate the completion of their home in 2023, the couple threw an epic housewarming party, called Marchella.

Complete with stunning grounds and plenty of balloons, the pair shared snaps of their party, which took place next to their gigantic outdoor pool, on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

As for the interior of the mansion, there’s five bedrooms, a bar, a gym and a cinema room.

Oh, and also a sauna and steam room – because why not?!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

His and her bathrooms

Proving they really are couple goals, Mark and Michelle even have their very own his-and-hers bathroom.

Looking just like a five-star spa, the pair have kitted it out with dual sinks, a rainfall walk-in shower and a huge free-standing bath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

And with both Michelle and Mark being mega stars, you’d expect them have a dressing room. And theirs does not disappoint!

The entire room is cream-coloured and features seats for when the pair get ready. There’s also light-up areas and exposed shelving, amping up the style factor completely.

Michelle Keegan ‘burst into tears’ seeing her and Mark’s home

With all the work Michelle and Mark put into their epic Essex mansion, it’s no surprise that it means a lot to them.

I couldn’t speak for five minutes.

In an interview with The Guardian, Michelle recently recalled how she hadn’t seen the house for months when she was out in Australia. Michelle at the time was filming BBC’s drama Ten Pound Poms.

But when she returned she was overcome with emotion at what she saw. The former Corrie star revealed: “I hadn’t seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn’t speak for five minutes. He was like: ‘What do you think?'”

Michelle then confessed: “I couldn’t find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying.” The actress then noted how she still gets emotional about it, as they’ve both “worked really hard for it”.

Michelle added: “We’ve had to make a lot of sacrifices, I missed lots of milestones in my life due to work. Mark went to LA and we spent months apart, which was hard. But, it’s worth it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark and Michelle (@wrightyhome)

‘Show house’ backlash

Elsewhere, last April, Mark and Michelle showed off a part of their home – their stunning entrance hall. In addition to the floor being decorated with white marble tiles, Michelle and Mark opted for a matching sweeping staircase with black banisters.

However, they faced backlash from trolls. One person mocked: “It’s beautiful however it’s not practical, you can definitely injure yourself slipping on those shiny floors with socks on, it’s also not very cosy and more like a show house.”

Another wrote: “Not for me rather have a proper home cosy this looks cold and show house.”

Read more: All the stars congratulating Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright as they welcome first baby – from thrilled auntie Jess Wright to Corrie legend

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.