Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan sent warning over baby’s ‘safety’ following home improvement pics

Michelle Keegan’s fans have shared their concerns after her husband Mark Wright showed off more pictures of the renovation at their rural £3.5 million mansion.

The Brassic star is expecting her first baby with her 38-year-old husband. The couple revealed the exciting news in a dreamy photoshoot at the end of last year.

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled about Michelle and Mark expanding their family. But the latest picture of their luxury house has them worried about the safety of their new bundle of joy…

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have been finishing off their home before the baby arrives (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright show off home renovation

Over the weekend, Mark took to Instagram to share the makeover process of two flights of stairs in their luxury home in Essex.

Alongside the images of the staircase – made of white marble tiles and black railings – the TOWIE star wrote: “Still mind-blowing how the staircase ended up. Swipe for before’s [sic] Designed & built by @escalier_uk.”

The stunning staircase, believed to be located in the centre of the home, has a chandelier hanging down from the ceilings.

Fans concerned for pregnant star

The pictures shared by Mark gathered all sorts of reactions – many of them showing concern for the pregnant star.

One said: “Absolutely stunning but poor Michelle will need a stair lift in seven months lol! She will be shattered walking up the stairs.”

Another added: “How is Michelle walking up all this pregnant?”

Another fan intrigued by the spiral stairs, asked: “How are you going to get a baby gate on that bad boy?”

Concerned about the baby’s safety, another added: “You’re going to need lots of stair gates.”

“Beautiful, stunning actually, but extra care is needed when bringing a newborn down the stairs and then toddler years,” warned another.

“Lovely x but please make sure your baby will be safe when they start walking,” said another.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright defended – ‘so many negative comments’

Other fans defended the couple’s decision to build their home exactly to their liking.

“This is their home decor account where they’ve been sharing the renovation of their home…. if you don’t want to see it you can scroll on, or block the account so it doesn’t appear on your feed,” said one, defending the couple.

Another added: “So many negative comments! It’s a home account from a celebrity for goodness sake. If you don’t want to see pretty things or decor or if it’s making you feel crappy about your own home – don’t follow.”

Another commented: “Omg I’m sure they know what they are doing ffs.” “I’m fairly sure they won’t let a baby crawl up the stairs unattended. Impressive staircase or not,” said another. “What a stupid thing to comment like without it they would let their child be in danger ffs,” another fumed.

Michelle and Mark are expecting their first child together (Credit: Splash News)

Michelle’s growing bump

While Mark is busy getting their home finished before the baby arrives, Michelle is basking in her first pregnancy.

Known for her style statement, the soap star has become the talk of the town for rocking her pregnancy look.

Only a few days ago, Michelle gave her fans a glimpse of her baby bump. The Fool Me Once star was pampering herself with Rochelle Humes’ pregnancy care brand My Little Coco.

