Princess Kate shares emotional moment with mum finishing cancer treatment: “Isn’t mummy brave?”

Princess Kate visited The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester today, June 4, where she met with patients there, including a mum who was completing her cancer treatment.

During her visit, Kate, who has previously undergone cancer treatment and is now in remission, learned about holistic care options for cancer patients.

Princess Kate wore a striking blue ensemble (Credit: Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Princess Kate shares wholesome moment with mum finishing cancer treatment

The Princess of Wales met with Claire Lorente, who was marking the last day of her treatment for breast cancer.

After the two women were introduced, Princess Kate, who sported a striking blue ensemble, embraced 30-year-old Claire.

Kate also sweetly congratulated Claire, saying: “Well done, you!”

Claire explained the story behind her cancer journey, detailing her “tough” journey which has been ongoing since January.

Kate shared an emotional moment with Claire (Credit: Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

All the while, Princess Kate placed a reassuring hand on Claire’s arm and comforted her as she shed a few tears.

Princess Kate also took the time to hug Claire’s partner and meet her youngest child.

The Princess of Wales told Claire’s partner: “I know it’s just as hard for families and loved ones.”

She added: “I know how hard it was for the children and my parents. You go through it with them.”

Princess Kate’s heartfelt words

The princess sweetly said after meeting Claire’s baby: “Isn’t Mummy brave?”

As Claire prepared to ring the bell after completing her treatment, Kate reminded her: “This is your day.”

Kate also visited The Christie, which is considered one of Europe’s leading cancer centres.

The Princess of Wales today (Credit: Photo by Andy Stenning/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Fans were unsurprisingly moved by footage of Kate and Claire’s meeting.

One penned in the comments: “Catherine is lovely she knows exactly what to say… Ring that bell loud and proud.”

“Love this. Very inspiring,” gushed another.

“Two incredible, strong and inspiring ladies,” praised a third.

Prince William praised by fans

Meanwhile, Prince William had his own wholesome moment this week.

On Wednesday, June 3, Prince William was spotted visiting several engagements in South East London.

And it seemed that plenty of fans were excited to see Wills out and about.

One moment, captured by Susanna Fataki who shared the clip to X, was particularly wholesome.

Prince William has also been spotted this week (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

The Prince of Wales was seen interacting with onlookers throughout the day and when he left a pub and waved to those gathered to see him, someone could be heard shouting out to the royal: “I love you bro.”

Susanna penned in the caption: “Outside the pub, excited young lads were shouting ‘I love you bro!’

“He stopped and reached out to shake hands with one of them. Such a lovely moment.”

How sweet!

Read more: Princess Kate admits ‘I was so saddened’ in statement on ‘tragic loss’

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