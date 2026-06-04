Princess Kate admits ‘I was so saddened’ in statement on ‘tragic loss’

Princess Kate has spoken out in a personal statement following a tragic Royal Navy helicopter crash this week.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence Wednesday read: “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon.

“The families of the service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time.”

Following the tragedy, the Princess of Wales, 44, issued a personal message on social media.

The Princess of Wales has spoken out following a helicopter tragedy (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate issues personal statement on Royal Navy helicopter crash

The Princess of Wales’ message read: “I was so saddened to hear of the tragic loss of three service personnel from the Fleet Air Arm following a helicopter training exercise last night.

“William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time. C.”

Catherine is Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm. She was given the position in 2023.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also spoke out on the tragedy on Wednesday.

He said: “I’m deeply saddened to hear that three members of the Royal Navy have died following a helicopter crash this morning in Devon.

“My thoughts are with their families, friends and loved ones at this time. Thank you to all the emergency services responding to this horrific incident.”

Princess Kate said she felt “so saddened” by the tragedy (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I heard this horrendous noise’

As reported by ITV News, Eddie Amhof, who lives locally, said he heard the helicopter hovering over his house at around 3am on Wednesday.

He said: “I heard this horrendous noise from a helicopter, it sounded like he was going to pitch on the roof. It was a terrible noise. By the time I got out of bed, and got to the window, he’d moved away about half a mile.

William and I hold their families and friends in our hearts at this very difficult time.

“And all of a sudden, no noise at all. The engines was gone. And I thought, that wasn’t long enough for him to disappear out of ear-sight.”

He added: “At the same time as the engines went, there was an almighty flash of red which lit up the sky. About five to six minutes after that there was a big bang, an explosion.”

Princess Kate and King Charles have supported each other during their cancer journeys (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate’s joint outing with King Charles

Hours before the tragedy, the Princess of Wales joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a special reception.

The reception honoured Cancer Research UK’s 125th anniversary year. It was held at St James’s Palace in London on Tuesday evening.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s ‘role’ in monarchy as Prince William ‘tougher than his father’ amid royal crisis

Both Kate and the king have battled cancer. The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in March 2024. She confirmed last January that she was in remission.

Meanwhile, following his diagnosis in 2024, the king’s cancer treatment continues but was reduced this year.

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