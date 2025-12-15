King Charles speaks out on ‘dreadful’ mass shooting at Bondi Beach as William and Kate share message

King Charles has issued a powerful statement in response to the devastating mass shooting that unfolded at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 14.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also spoken out, sharing a personal message on social media.

The horrific mass shooting targeted a Hanukkah celebration attended by over 1,000 people. 16 people have been confirmed dead, including one gunman, and many more were seriously injured.

A declaration by New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon APM deemed the incident terror related.

King Charles has spoken out about the Bondi Beach mass shooting (Credit: Cover Images)

Bondi Beach mass shooting

The tragedy has been described by Australian PM Anthony Albanese as “pure evil, antisemitism and terrorism”.

It has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community and the wider Australian public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a joint message via their official Twitter account.

“Our thoughts are with every Australian today following the terrible attack at Bondi Beach,” the couple wrote.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and stand with the Jewish community in grief. We are also thinking about the bravery of the emergency responders, particularly the two injured officers.”

The message was met with an outpouring of gratitude from followers.

One supporter commented: “Thank you. The Jewish community around the world is in shock. Your words are deeply appreciated.” Others described the statement as “beautiful” and “powerful”.

King Charles’ statement

King Charles, who serves as Australia’s Head of State, also issued a deeply personal statement addressing the people of Australia and the global Jewish community.

“My wife and I are appalled and saddened by the most dreadful antisemitic terrorist attack on Jewish people attending the Chanukah celebration at Bondi Beach,” His Majesty wrote.

“Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected so dreadfully, including the police officers who were injured while protecting members of their community.

“We commend the police, emergency services and members of the public whose heroic actions no doubt prevented even greater horror and tragedy.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales also released a statement (Credit: Cover Images)

‘The spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia’

The king also paid tribute to the strength of the Australian spirit.

He said: “In times of hurt, Australians always rally together in unity and resolve. I know that the spirit of community and love that shines so brightly in Australia – and the light at the heart of the Chanukah festival – will always triumph over the darkness of such evil.”

Australian PM Mr Albanese addressed the nation following the attack, saying: “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian. Every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated by this attack on our way of life.”

The attack took place at a seaside event to mark the Jewish festival.

More than 1,000 people had gathered on the sand. Two armed men opened fire on the crowd, leaving multiple people dead. Police confirmed the gunmen were father and son.

Read more: Prince William’s tribute to zoologist Iain Douglas-Hamilton following his death

The eldest attacker was shot by police and died at the scene. Meanwhile, his son suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Over 40 people were hospitalised, with many said to be in critical condition.

The victims’ ages in the attack range from 10 to 87.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.