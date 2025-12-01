King Charles ‘deeply saddened’ over ‘terrible’ floods in South and Southeast Asia

In a new statement, King Charles has addressed the “terrible” floods across South and Southeast Asia.

A message was shared to the royal family’s official social media pages on Monday. In the statement, the king expressed his sadness at the destruction caused by multiple tropical cyclones and days of torrential rain.

King Charles issues statement over floods in South and Southeast Asia

In his message, signed “Charles R”, the king wrote: “My wife and I are deeply saddened to learn of the devastation caused by the terrible storms across South and Southeast Asia. We can only begin to imagine the scale of destruction and the anguish faced by all those whose lives and livelihoods have been so profoundly affected.”

He continued: “We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have so tragically lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the many whose homes have been destroyed and to all who are awaiting news of loved ones missing.”

King Charles praised the “extraordinarily brave emergency responders” providing “vital assistance”.

Camilla and Charles feel “deeply saddened” by the news (Credit: Marco Iacobucci/IPA/INSTARimages)

Fans react

He ended his message with a call for global environmental action.

The king said: “These disasters remind us of the increasingly urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature.”

His statement concluded with a prayer for “strength and solace” for communities across India, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The post was met with an outpouring of appreciation in the comments section. Users from across the region thanked the king for his compassion.

One commenter wrote: “Much love from Indonesia”.

Another added: “As a Sri Lankan, I appreciate King Charles’ message! I expect other European monarchs to follow the lead.”

King Charles has expressed his heartfelt condolences to those affected by the devastating floods across Asia (Credit: Cover Images)

South and Southeast Asia floods

The statement follows a string of natural disasters across the region. Three tropical cyclones coinciding with monsoon rains have caused extensive destruction.

Severe flooding, landslides, and torrential rain have impacted countries from Indonesia to Vietnam, leaving more than 1,000 people dead and hundreds more missing.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka faces what President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called its “largest and most challenging natural disaster”. More than 330 lives have been lost, hundreds missing, and nearly 150,000 people have been displaced to temporary shelters.

This isn’t the first time the king has spoken on a natural disaster. In October, he issued a message to those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica.

He wrote: “My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean. Our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.”

