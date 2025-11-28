Security measures revealed as King Charles to host state visit with German president

King Charles will host the President of Germany in a state visit next week and now the security measures have been revealed.

The monarch, 77, will host German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Frau Elke Büdenbender at Windsor Castle.

But just like with any state visit, police are making preparations to keep security at a high.

King Charles prepares for another state visit

In preparation for their arrival, there will be “extended airspace restrictions” over Windsor, Thames Valley Police said.

It will also cover surrounding areas of East Berkshire, South Buckinghamshire and North Surrey.

This means that, with the exception of emergency services, all other aircraft, including drones, will be banned from December 3 to 5. There is also expected to be an increased police presence in the town centre.

Similar measures were employed for the second state visit of US President Donald Trump in September.

Officers were even authorised to carry weapons such as tasers and shotguns for their own and the US president’s safety.

During that visit, arrests were made after photographs of the president with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the side of Windsor Castle.

Police statement issued

“We have a significant security operation in place for President Steinmeier’s visit,” said Superintendent Adrian Hall, of Thames Valley Police’s Joint Operations Unit.

He explained: “Airspace restrictions are standard for events of this scale and are essential for public safety. Police drones, alongside support from the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services, will help us to enforce these restrictions. We have resources and tactics ready to deal with breaches, but we are willing to discuss requirements with anyone needing to fly a drone for legitimate reasons.”

German President to visit Windsor Castle

The German president and first lady will likely be greeted with a ceremonial welcome as well as a grand state banquet in Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall.

President Steinmeier is also believed to be meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his stay in the UK.

It will mark the first official state visit by a German president in 27 years and the fifth since 1958.

