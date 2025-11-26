King Charles ‘so relaxed’ as he appears on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life for Christmas special

King Charles is set to appear on a Christmas special of BBC’s This Natural Life.

BBC Radio 4 will bring listeners a conversation with the king, 77, and presenter Martha Kearney.

Martha gushed over teaming up with the monarch, saying he was “so relaxed”.

King Charles will make a BBC appearance over Christmas

King Charles to appear in Christmas special of This Natural Life

Martha will visit Dumfries House in Ayrshire, which is the headquarters of The King’s Foundation charity.

It will be here that King Charles shares his passion for the environment.

During the special, Martha will speak with young people, students and education staff involved in outdoor programmes based at the Dumfries House estate.

Meanwhile, King Charles will reflect on his love of the natural world and how that began in his childhood.

It was great to see the king so relaxed in a place which means so much to him.

He’ll also open up on a range of topics including the importance of teaching rural skills to marine conservation.

Speaking about teaming up with the monarch, Martha says: “It was great to see the king so relaxed in a place which means so much to him and where he puts his philosophy of nature into practice.”

‘The king has had a profound impact on the Dumfries House estate’

CEO of The King’s Foundation, Kristina Murrin CBE, adds: “The king has had a profound impact on the Dumfries House estate since saving it for the nation in 2007. Thanks to him and the team at The King’s Foundation, it has become the thriving green space and education campus that it is today.

“We are delighted to share the story of Dumfries House in The King’s words with Radio 4 listeners this Christmas.”

This Natural Life will air on BBC Radio 4 on December 23 at 12pm (UK time) and will be repeated on Christmas Day.

This isn’t the only TV appearance the king will make over the Christmas period.

The king delivers a Christmas speech each year

The king’s Christmas Day speech

As is royal tradition, King Charles will speak to the nation in a Christmas Day address. He has followed the tradition on from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Since becoming monarch in 2022, Charles has given a speech on December 25.

And it seems, the king’s Christmas broadcast is still a staple in many households across the UK.

According to new research from thortful, 81% of people say they’ll be watching the king’s speech this Christmas.

The research shows that it’s Millennials and Gen X who are keeping the royal tradition alive.

