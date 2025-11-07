Prince William delivers emotional speech on behalf of King Charles

Prince William made a speech on behalf of King Charles and the UK government on Thursday (November 6) during his Brazil trip.

The Prince of Wales, 43, has been in Brazil for The Earthshot Prize and the COP30 conference.

The Prince of Wales gave a speech on behalf of King Charles (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William’s emotional speech in Brazil

Thursday saw the prince make an appearance at the World Leaders Summit, part of the COP30 talks in Belém, Brazil.

Making his speech on behalf of his father, William addressed the need for action to halt the climate crisis.

Speaking in front of various world leaders, he said: “Bom Dia! Muito obrigado Presidente Lula e Governador Barbalho pelas calorosas boas vindas a Belem do Para.” This translates to: “Good morning! Many thanks to President Lula and Governor Barbalho for the warm welcome to Belém do Para.”

William said it was a “privilege to represent” his father King Charles at the conference.

“Our children and grandchildren will stand on the shoulders of our collective action. Let us use these inspiring surroundings here in the heart of the Amazon to rise to meet this moment, not with hesitation, but with courage,” he said in the speech.

“Not with division, but with collaboration. Not with delay, but with decisive commitment.”

William is in Brazil (Credit: Victoria Jones / Shutterstock)

Prince William speaks on behalf of the king

The prince’s speech continued.

“Let us honour the leadership of those who have long protected the planet, Indigenous Peoples and local communities, and walk forward together,” he said.

“Let us build a future where nature is valued, and where every child inherits a world of prosperity, not peril. Let us rise to this moment with the clarity that history demands of us. Let us be the generation that turned the tide, not for applause, but for the quiet gratitude of those yet to be born,” he then continued.

“Our children and grandchildren are watching, and hoping.”

William made the speech on behalf of the king (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William makes the speech personal

The speech also saw William reference the floods Brazil experienced two years ago, as well as floods closer to home in Pontypridd, South Wales, which happened back in February.

Though the speech was written with the UK government, it echoed some of the prince’s own philosophies.

“I have long believed in the power of urgent optimism,” he said. “The conviction that, even in the face of daunting challenges, we have the ingenuity and determination to make a difference, and to do so now.”

William also paid tribute to his father’s long-standing commitment to the climate.

“I grew up with my father the king talking about the power of nature and the importance of harmony in the natural world. A subject he has championed for over five decades. It is a privilege to also represent him here today, as well as everyone else who has championed this cause, for so many years,” he said.

William concluded the speech by calling on world leaders to think about the future.

“What legacy do we want to leave? Because the impact of all our choices will be felt by us all around the world, in the safety of their homes, the stability of their livelihoods, and the health of the natural world that sustains us all,” he said.

Read more: Kate Garraway moved by emotional letter from Kate Middleton and Prince William following death of her husband

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.