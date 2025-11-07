Kate Garraway moved by emotional letter from Kate Middleton and Prince William following death of her husband

Kate Garraway was once left moved by an emotional letter from Prince William and Kate Middleton following husband Derek Draper’s death.

Sadly, Derek passed away in January 2024. He was 56 years old and had been battling the after-effects of COVID-19. Following his death, the Prince and Princess of Wales made their support known to the GMB presenter.

Princess Kate asked after Derek when she met Kate in 2021 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate Garraway attended Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol service

Kate was participating in the princess’ special concert at the time, celebrating the work of pandemic heroes.

She was there to deliver a reading for the event, with British Paralympian Kim Daybell also attending for the same reason.

Other celebrities involved in the event were Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Kate reflected on how the carol service was a “wonderful and emotional way to celebrate the start of Christmas”.

In the interview, Kate opened up about how Princess Kate was directly involved in her contribution to the event.

And she also made mention of how both Kate and William showed concern for her family.

Kate told the publication: “The duchess had taken wonderful care and personally chosen all the readings, which had such a thoughtful theme of love and kindness.

“Both she and Prince William were kind enough to ask after Derek and the children. And as I was also lucky to be able to bring [son] William with me, he got the chance to see them too.”

Derek died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Derek Draper’s death

Sadly, just over two years on from Kate’s meeting with the royals, Derek died.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Kate said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.”

“As some of you may know, he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December, which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications,” she then continued.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days, and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible,” she then said.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now, Derek, my love. I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

The royals sent their support to Kate last year (Credit: ITV)

Kate and William’s ‘beautiful’ letter to Kate following death of Derek

Following Derek’s death, Prince William and Kate sent their “heartfelt condolences” to Kate with a letter.

King Charles also sent the TV star a letter.

Speaking on GMB in February 2024, Kate said: “I had the most beautiful letter from David and Victoria Beckham – handwritten, very good handwriting.”

“And from the royal family – Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter, and I know Catherine has been in hospital herself,” she then revealed.

“Even the king – because there is somebody [who] knows about grief – that anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and how different it is when it does happen.”

“I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me,” she noted. “But it’s lovely to know that those people understand those emotions. I think for all of us, it connects us all together.”

However, Kate has never revealed what William, Kate, and Charles said to her in the letters, as she was sworn to secrecy about their contents.

