Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper has died following a three-year battle with coronavirus.

Derek was first admitted to hospital in March 20. He came home after more than a year in hospital, with Kate caring for him from home.

However, back in October it was revealed that Derek had taken “a big step back” in terms of his health. Kate then revealed he was battling a “nasty infection“. November saw Kate reveal it had been a “challenging few weeks” for Derek. But at the end of the month she said that he was making “progress“.

In December, Kate announced that Derek was back in hospital for a planned procedure, stating that it wasn’t an emergency. However, days later Derek reportedly had a “massive” heart attack.

On GMB on December 18, Kate’s co-stars confirmed that Derek was “very poorly”, and sent their best wishes to the family. Today (January 5), Good Morning Britain anchor Kate announced her husband’s death.

He was just 56.

Kate Garraway announces husband Derek Draper’s death

Posting on Instagram, Kate said: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she then added.

Derek Draper illness

During Derek’s illness, Kate kept her followers updated on Derek’s health.

In April 2020, Kate told fans on Instagram: “From the bottom of my heart a billion thank yous to the extraordinary NHS workers.

“I’m afraid he is still in a deeply critical condition, but he is still here, which means there is hope.”

Kate’s GMB co-star Ben Shephard revealed at the time that Derek was still “unresponsive” when Kate spoke to him over the phone.

In May of the same year, Kate said Derek was “fighting so hard to beat this virus”.

He went into a coma and spent more than a year in the hospital.

Last April, he returned home and his family had been taking care of him ever since along with carers.

Kind-hearted Kate also made two documentaries in which she detailed the care her husband needed.

Kate had been by Derek’s side caring for her husband since he first tested positive (Credit: Splash News)

How did Kate and Derek meet?

Former lobbyist Derek and Kate met when they were set up by a mutual friend, the then-political editor of GMTV, Gloria De Piero.

Kate previously told The Times: “One day, as the sun was rising, [Gloria] said, ‘I’m having an epiphany. You and Derek Draper.’ I was, like: ‘Who?’

“She set up drinks with a group of people at Claridge’s.

“Derek arrived thinking it was a date and I was being incredibly cool by ignoring him.”

When did Kate and Derek get married?

Kate and Derek tied the knot in 2005.

They got married in a lavish ceremony in Primrose Hill, London, on September 10 of that year.

The couple then enjoyed a reception on Park Lane before a northern wedding for Derek, who was born in Lancashire.

The second ceremony was held at St Mary’s Parish Club in Chorley.

Do Kate and Derek have children?

The couple shared daughter Darcey, 17, and son William, 14.

Darcey was born on March 10, 2006, while William – who is often called Billy – was born on July 28, 2009.

Kate paid tribute to her “amazing” kids when their dad as hospitalised. She also made a sad admission about their relationship with their dad after he fell ill.

The couple’s plans to renew their vows

Kate and Derek previously revealed plans to renew their vows following her I’m A Celebrity stint.

Kate revealed Derek had planned to propose as she exited the jungle but became too overwhelmed with emotion.

She told Mail on Sunday’s You magazine: “When Derek came to meet me after I left the jungle, he was planning to propose to me again, but he got overwhelmed and burst into tears.

“The kids leapt out and surprised me and Darcey said: ‘Oh Dad – you didn’t do it!’ So he got down on one knee and proposed… and I said yes, obviously.”

