GMB host Kate Garraway has shared an update on husband Derek Draper.

Kate said her stricken husband – having been devastated by Covid-19 in early 2020 – is still receiving treatment in hospital.

However, having admitted last month that it had been a “challenging few weeks”, telly star Kate clarified Derek’s condition as she spoke about her family’s Christmas plans.

She previously addressed the “burden” of caring for Derek as she spoke about her hopes that treatment could aid Derek with his mobility. Kate said at the time: “Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for too long.”

Derek Draper fell ill at the start of the pandemic in early 2020

Kate Garraway ‘adjusting to new normal’ with husband Derek

Now, however, Kate has addressed how Derek’s treatment has affected him.

“It’s not an emergency thing, it’s not a dramatic rush back into intensive care thank goodness – it’s something that started last year that we hope will lead to improvement,” Kate told OK!.

“I’ve managed to get it in before the end of the year. It’s something we were trying to do in the summer but you know there are referrals and time and all of those things.”

We’re adjusting to a new normal.

Brave Kate then went on to detail the family’s heartbreaking wait for signs of improvement from Derek. She said: “Every day we wait and see. There isn’t a dramatic improvement, but touch wood things haven’t gone backwards either. So we’re adjusting to a new normal.”

'Every day we wait and see'

Kate is hosting Christmas this year

Mum-of-two Kate also explained how her family and in-laws will be celebrating this festive holiday at her home in north London. That’s because it can be difficult for Derek to travel.

And while it is “easier” for her to host Christmas, Kate also jokes guests have to “suffer” her cooking.

Thankfully Kate’s parents Marilyn and Gordon will be on hand to help out with the cooking as the family spend time together over ‘four or five’ days.

