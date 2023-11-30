Kate Garraway admits husband Derek Draper is making ‘progress’ but has ‘battle ahead’

Kate Garraway has issued a health update on her husband Derek Draper, revealing that he is making “progress.”

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 56, has been caring for Derek following his battle with Coronavirus, which he contracted in 2020.

Kate Gerraway shares health update on husband Derek

Despite being allowed to leave the hospital in 2021, Derek has been readmitted on several occasions.

Now, in an appearance on Peter Leonard’s Emotionally Speaking podcast, Kate has shared an update on his health.

Kate Garraway admitted Derek is living in the unknown (Credit: This Morning)

“He is living in the world of the unknown. When he wakes up in the morning it is heartbreaking because it feels as though you are watching someone who may have been inhabiting his old life in his dreams,” she said.

“And then he wakes up and you see the cloud descend of the battle he has ahead.

“But if you look back, there is some progress, he has more words now and his voice is stronger,” she then added.

Kate Garraway on husband Derek’s ‘progress’

She then continued. “You occasionally get a little bit of a Chorley accent in there so it feels like he is more present, but he still can’t sit up without assistance and his life isn’t his own.

Derek was in hospital recently (Credit: ITV)

“His brain had always been his ally and friend, but now it is his enemy. I think he’s had a big emotional struggle,” she continued.

Just last week, Kate revealed that Derek was back in hospital.

When asked by Loose Women host Charlene White asked how Derek was at the moment, Kate said: “Funnily enough, he’s back in hospital at the moment. I haven’t talked about this.

“Not for horrific drama, fortunately. Because there had been lots of, as we’ve all experienced, referrals and cancellations,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Garraway (@kategarraway)

She concluded: “He’s gone back in for something that he began last year, which he needed the second part, which will hopefully mean he has more movement.

“So it’s a positive hospital thing. So he’s actually not at home at the moment. Hopefully, he won’t be in for too long.”

Read more: Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper is ‘back in hospital’ after ‘challenging few weeks’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.