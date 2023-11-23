Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper is ‘back in hospital’ after ‘challenging few weeks’

Kate Garraway addressed the “burden” of caring for husband Derek Draper on GMB today (Thursday November 23) and revealed that he’s back in hospital.

Appearing on the ITV breakfast series to speak about National Carers Rights Day, Kate reacted as host Susanna Reid noted there was no mention of carers during chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Financial Statement.

Kate – who has cared for husband Derek, 56, since he was stricken down with coronavirus during the earlier stages of the pandemic – reflected: “It is not really about demands, although there are many.

“It is about carers who do it for love as it were, unpaid carers. Understanding what rights they do have as well as pushing for more.”

Kate Garraway on care for husband Derek

The 56-year-old telly fave also said 600 people give up their jobs to look after loved ones every day.

Susanna also admitted after reading Kate’s book Strength of Love she had “no idea” what the couple were going through, even though Susanna thought she did.

You only tell us sort of a glimpse, because you don’t want to burden people.

The presenter told Kate: “In terms of the struggle. I had absolutely no idea. You only tell us sort of a glimpse, because you don’t want to burden people.”

Kate replied by claiming systems of care are complex, mazy, and “divided”. She also expressed how she believes the care system is viewed as a “luxury”, rather than a necessity.

Later on Thursday, Kate also appeared on Loose Women – and shared that Derek is currently back in hospital.

However, she allayed any further fears for Derek’s health by explaining the reason was “not for horrific drama”.

Kate explained a previous course of treatment was being continued and meant he is away from home.

“Hopefully it will mean he has more movement,” she said. “Hopefully he won’t be in hospital for too long.”

Kate opens up on Insta

Kate’s GMB and Loose Women appearances came amid her recently admitting to Instagram followers that is has been “a challenging few weeks”.

Her admission came as Kate shared a snap showing her alongside flight assistants who assisted her recently.

Kate wrote in the post’s caption: “It’s been a challenging few weeks (after a challenging few years !) and at times I think we’ve all looked around and felt the world is on fire, collapsing and bleak.

“In my book Strength of Love (thank you so much for all your lovely messages about it by the way) I talk a lot about love being found in the most unexpected of places to give you strength when you most need it. And these two, Purity and Wendy, epitomise that – managing to make a work trip an absolute pleasure.”

Friends and followers also gave Kate a little boost by letting her know in the comments section how highly they regard her.

One fan said: “Think about you every day Kate and Derek, such a shame what has happened to him.”

“Was a couple of seats away from you, you so deserved your break and privacy. All the best to you and your family,” added another.

And TV presenter Andi Peters chipped in with: “You deserve every wonderful thing that enters your life.”

