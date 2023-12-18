Kate Garraway’s husband Derek is ‘very poorly’ as her GMB co-stars send their love at ‘very difficult time’

GMB star Kate Garraway has been sent messages of support from her colleagues as her husband Derek Draper fights for his life following a heart attack.

Derek, who is the UK’s longest suffering Covid patient, is back in hospital after being taken seriously ill last week.

And, on Monday’s show (December 18), Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley confirmed Derek’s health setback and issued an “update” to viewers.

Kate is said to be holding a bedside vigil as Derek remains in hospital (Credit: ITV)

GMB hosts confirm Derek is ‘very poorly’

Charlotte and Richard opened today’s show by sending love to Kate and Derek and their family.

Kate’s husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment.

Opening the show, Charlotte said: “We wanted to start with an update. You have seen that Derek, Kate’s husband, is sadly very poorly at the moment. We want to let Derek, Kate and the whole family know we are thinking of them, and that we are sending them our very best wishes.”

Co-host Richard Madeley then added: “It is a very difficult time.”

Charlotte agreed and said: “Extremely difficult. Sending lots of love.”

Kate Garraway husband in hospital

Last week Derek was rushed to hospital after another health setback. The former political advisor first contracted Covid-19 in 2020 and spent 10 weeks in a medically induced coma as doctors fought to help him.

Derek has had a litany of health issues since, including liver damage, brain inflammation and kidney failure. The family has adapted their home so that he can be cared for there.

Now Kate is said to be holding a 24/7 bedside vigil by Derek’s side.

A source told The Sun: “It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.

“This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him. Kate has been utterly incredible – by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas.”

Kate and Derek in happier times, seen here at a Christmas party in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Brave Kate on her ‘new normal’

Kate, 56, had recently given an update on Derek’s health and said he’d been in hospital for planned treatment.

She told OK!: “Derek’s in hospital having some treatment. It’s not an emergency thing, it’s not a dramatic rush back to intensive care, thank goodness. It’s something that started last year that we hope will lead to improvement.

“I’ve managed to get it in before the end of the year. It’s something we were trying to do in the summer, but there are referrals and time and all of those things. Every day we wait and see. There isn’t a dramatic improvement but touch wood things haven’t gone backwards either. So we’re just adjusting to a new normal.”

