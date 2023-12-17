Kate Garraway cancels work to keep vigil at Derek’s side as he suffers ‘massive’ heart attack

Kate Garraway has reportedly cancelled all TV and radio work to be at husband Derek‘s side as he’s left fighting for his life following a heart attack.

The heart attack is a major setback in his recovery from COVID-19.

Kate Garraway husband Derek Draper suffers ‘massive’ heart attack

Derek is reportedly back in hospital and fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack.

The latest setback in his recovery has seen Kate take an indefinite leave of absence from all TV and radio work to be at his side. She is reportedly keeping a 24/7 vigil at his bedside as he continues to battle for his life.

Derek’s friends and family have reportedly been alerted to his “worsening” condition and are said to be “praying for a miracle”.

A source told The Sun: “Derek suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week which has left him fighting for his life all over again. It was sudden and a shock as he had been doing so well and was in great spirits, looking forward to Christmas at home with the family.”

Kate Garraway keeping vigil at husband Derek Draper’s bedside

The source then continued. “This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him. Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

They then went on. “Derek has fought so many times, and always, against all odds, come out the other side. Kate has been utterly incredible — by his side while being an amazing mum to Darcey and Billy, and trying to manage their expectations of a family Christmas.”

Derek in hospital

The news of Derek’s latest setback comes just weeks after it was revealed that he was back in hospital again.

“It’s not an emergency thing, it’s not a dramatic rush back into intensive care thank goodness – it’s something that started last year that we hope will lead to improvement,” Kate told OK! earlier this month.

“I’ve managed to get it in before the end of the year. It’s something we were trying to do in the summer but you know there are referrals and time and all of those things,” she then continued.

“Every day we wait and see. There isn’t a dramatic improvement, but touch wood things haven’t gone backwards either. So we’re adjusting to a new normal,” she then added.

