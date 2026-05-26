Meghan Markle sparks backlash as fans accuse her of ‘copying’ Prince William over scone debate

Meghan Markle has been hit with fresh criticism online after royal watchers claimed she appeared to mirror Prince William’s comments about one of Britain’s most hotly contested traditions: how to properly eat a scone.

The Duchess of Sussex and the Prince of Wales both weighed in on the cream tea debate within days of each other, with some fans insisting the timing was far from accidental.

The conversation kicked off on Friday during Prince William’s appearance on Heart FM, where he was asked whether he followed the Cornish or Devon method when building a scone.

Meghan Markle was accused of copying Prince William after she shared her take on scones (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle accused of ‘copying’ Prince William

“I love that I’m the authority on scones,” William joked during the interview. “I can only tell you what I learned from my grandmother. She would definitely… she would have the cream on first.”

The royal was referring to the late Queen Elizabeth II, suggesting she preferred the Cornish approach of cream first, then jam.

Just one day later, Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever shared a glossy baking clip featuring homemade scones topped with jam, cream and decorative flower sprinkles.

In the video, Meghan could be seen spreading cream onto the scone before adding jam, matching the same cream-first style William had just spoken about.

The caption alongside the post read: “Memorial weekend plans. Baking warm scones topped with our Strawberry or Raspberry Spread, Orange Blossom Honey, and Flower Sprinkles.”

The upload also featured a full recipe for homemade scones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

‘Like clockwork’

It did not take long for social media users to draw comparisons between the two royal posts, with several accusing Meghan of following William’s lead.

One person wrote: “She does it every single time. Our RF have media exposure, then suddenly Meghan has to copy it! This time, Prince William telling us how the late queen liked to eat her scones, hey presto, a post showing the exact same.”

Another commented: “What a coincidence that right after Prince William described scones, Meghan tries to copy this.”

A third added: “William was asked about scones, jam and cream in a radio interview. Like clockwork, a couple of hours later, Meghan had to copy.”

Someone else posted: “Meghan has no scone preference. She’s American. She has no opinion but to copy William. It’s embarrassing.”

Prince William revealed that the late queen preferred cream first (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family and scones

The debate around the correct way to serve a scone has long divided opinion, including within royal circles.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that Buckingham Palace garden parties traditionally served scones with jam first.

“Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties!” he shared on social media back in 2018.

King Charles also appeared to hint at his own views during a visit to the Royal Cornwall Show that same year. Spotting a child eating a scone the Devon way, he joked: “Have you got that the right way round?”

Scones have been a regular feature of royal afternoon teas for years. They were also served at the wedding reception of King Charles and Queen Camilla in 2005 alongside strawberry tartlets and glazed fudge.

Meghan also shared a sweet video where she revealed her nicknames for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan shares sweet update on Archie and Lilibet

Away from the scone debate, Meghan has continued offering fans snippets of home life with Prince Harry and their children through her As Ever content.

In another recent video, the duchess opened up about her family’s favourite spreads while revealing the nicknames she uses for Archie and Lilibet.

“Everyone in my family has a different favourite,” Meghan explained. “My husband loves the raspberry.”

She continued: “Lil loves the strawberry. Arch likes both. And I like the marmalade.”

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