Queen Elizabeth II’s bold outfit choice at Charles and Camilla’s wedding sparked bizarre Diana theory

Queen Elizabeth II certainly got people talking with what she wore on her son Charles’ wedding day to Camilla Parker-Bowles.

While all eyes were on the royal couple, it was the late monarch’s unexpected outfit that quietly stole some of the spotlight.

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in a civil ceremony on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Guildhall, with the queen notably absent from the official proceedings. However, she did make an appearance later at the blessing ceremony held at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

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For that service, Queen Elizabeth II chose to step away from traditional wedding guest etiquette, opting for a pale ensemble. She wore a creamy white coat paired with a matching hat featuring a delicate yellow fleck.

The look quickly sparked chatter, as guests are usually expected to steer clear of white to avoid overshadowing the bride. But in true royal fashion, there may have been more to the choice than meets the eye.

Queen Elizabeth II wore a cream/white dress at Charles and Camilla’s wedding (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Why Queen Elizabeth II may have chosen her outfit

Although the exact reason behind the outfit hasn’t been confirmed, it’s widely believed the queen selected a lighter shade to compliment, rather than clash with, Camilla’s look.

For her wedding day, Camilla wore two dresses. At the civil ceremony, she opted for a cream silk chiffon dress with a matching coat layered over the top.

Later, for the blessing, she changed into a floor-length pale blue and gold embroidered coat worn over a chiffon dress.

By choosing a softer, neutral tone for the blessing ceremony, Queen Elizabeth II ensured her outfit didn’t compete with Camilla’s pale blue ensemble.

Another suggestion is that, as the former monarch did not attend Charles and Camilla’s wedding itself, the usual etiquette rules may not have applied in quite the same way.

A bizarre theory emerged over Queen Elizabeth II’s outfit (Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Online theory sparks debate over the queen’s look

Of course, royal watchers have also come up with their own, more unusual take on the outfit.

Some online users have suggested the queen’s choice was a subtle tribute to Princess Diana, Charles’ first wife.

Charles and Diana’s marriage was famously troubled, with Charles admitting in a 1994 TV interview that he had been unfaithful after their relationship had broken down. It has long been believed that Charles and Camilla began their relationship during their first marriages.

A video previously shared on X highlighted Queen Elizabeth II wearing bright blue at Charles and Diana’s wedding in July 1981, alongside footage appearing to show Camilla in the congregation wearing what looked like white. That claim has since been disputed.

The clip then jumps forward to Charles and Camilla’s wedding, showing the queen leaving the chapel in her cream outfit.

The user who posted the video wrote: “I love how Queen Elizabeth still honoured her after all those years,” seemingly referencing Diana.

Queen Elizabeth II wore blue at Charles and Diana’s wedding (Credit: Shutterstock)

Others were quick to weigh in, with one X user commenting: “This is so iconic omg.”

On TikTok, similar clips have circulated over the years, with viewers offering their own interpretations.

One person wrote: “Our queen never forget[s] and her revenge was always satisfying.”

Another claimed: “She (the queen) wore white like how Camilla was petty and wore white to Charles and Diana’s wedding.”

Read more: ‘Request’ Queen Elizabeth II had over her great-grandchildren before her death ‘revealed’

However, not everyone is convinced, with some pointing out the simplest explanation may be the most likely, that the queen simply chose a shade that wouldn’t clash with Camilla’s blue.

Did Camilla wear white at Charles and Diana’s wedding?

Despite the ongoing speculation, Camilla did not wear white to Charles and Diana’s wedding. While some images make her outfit appear lighter, it was reportedly pale grey.

Diana herself told her biographer Andrew Morton in 1991 that she spotted Camilla at the wedding wearing “pale grey” along with a “veiled pillbox hat”.

So, was it a thoughtful fashion choice or something more pointed? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.