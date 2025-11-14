‘Playful’ moment of King Charles and Prince Harry caught on camera

King Charles and Prince Harry appeared playful in a resurfaced clip amid the monarch’s birthday.

The king turned 77 on November 14. He spent the day in South Wales with his wife, Queen Camilla. A new portrait of Charles on the Sandringham Estate was also released.

Now, marking Charles’ birthday, a body language expert has looked back at an old clip of Charles with his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Even though their relationship has become strained over recent years, the throwback clip is a reminder of how close they once were.

King Charles and Prince Harry’s ‘playful’ moment at wedding

In April 2005, Charles and Camilla married in a civil ceremony at the Windsor Guildhall.

Harry and older brother, Prince William, were of course in attendance. One moment after the ceremony, Harry, who now lives in California, is seen throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, Harry looked “clearly overjoyed to be part of the celebration”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “You can see Prince Harry in the background, looking really animated and full of energy as he throws confetti. His expression is open and genuine, his smile is broad, and the movement of his body shows a kind of carefree joy.

“It’s the kind of moment that captures him at his most relaxed and playful.”

Charles and Camilla’s ‘genuine joy’

Darren went on to describe Charles and Camilla’s reactions to Harry’s antics.

He said: “You also catch a glimpse of King Charles smiling, which is lovely to see. Even though the quality of the footage is a little grainy, his expression looks very warm and Camilla is beaming throughout.

“Her smile is particularly striking because it’s so natural, complete with crow’s feet and laugh lines: classic indicators of a genuine, heartfelt smile.”

He continued: “What stands out most is the atmosphere of ease and happiness. Despite being a more understated wedding compared to other royal occasions, the body language tells the story: everyone seems genuinely delighted.

“Harry’s behaviour in particular is full of that mischievous, cheeky energy he was known for in his younger years; playful, a little irreverent. But clearly overjoyed to be part of the celebration.”

Meanwhile, Darren branded the moment “uplifting”.

He said Harry’s body language radiated “elation and a sense of fun, while Charles and Camilla’s smiles show contentment and genuine joy”.

He added that it painted a “picture of a very happy family moment”.

When it comes to birthday gifts, it seems King Charles has a particular request. According to his former butler, Grant Harrold, the king likes gardening gifts.

Grant told Express: “He would always ask for things for the garden. He’s previously asked for benches, plants and trees. Gardening is his real passion.”

