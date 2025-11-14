New portrait of King Charles shared on his birthday as his request ‘revealed’

King Charles is celebrating his 77th birthday today and some royal insiders have revealed his usual request when it comes to gifts.

A new portrait of the king has also been released on Friday to mark the occasion.

Royal insiders have revealed that King Charles’ birthday gift of choice is something for his garden (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles’ birthday gift ‘request’

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who served the king from 2004 to 2011, told Express: “He would always ask for things for the garden. He’s previously asked for benches, plants and trees. Gardening is his real passion.”

Royal gardener Jack Stooks echoed that sentiment.

Jack confirmed that the king often requests “trees, shrubs, roses, hedging”. He added: “He would plant them at one of the royal gardens.”

Over the years, the monarch has received a variety of botanical gifts from celebrity friends.

Elton John reportedly once gifted him a golden Indian bean tree for Highgrove, which sadly died. Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife gave a Magnolia, which is now a towering feature in the orchard.

“They actually once came around the garden. We showed them the tree they’d gifted him,” said Jack. “They were just so lovely and down to earth.”

Sting and Trudie Styler also presented the king and queen with a snakes-head fritillaria.

“It’s such a nice idea. The kind of gift giving that keeps on giving,” Jack added.

King Charles’ deep love of horticulture goes back to his childhood, when he and Princess Anne were each given a small vegetable plot at Buckingham Palace.

In a 2010 interview with gardening expert and British TV star Alan Titchmarsh, he reflected: “My interest in gardening was always there. But it’s not until you have somewhere of your own that it becomes more possible.”

That “somewhere” became Highgrove House, his Gloucestershire estate. His team of 11 gardeners affectionately call him “The Boss”, and he’s known for his hands-on approach, from pruning roses to laying hedges.

“It keeps you relatively sane,” Charles added. “And it’s very good exercise.”

The king will spend his 77th birthday in South Wales with Queen Camilla (Credit: Cover Images)

Charles beams in portrait

Meanwhile, to mark his 77th birthday, Buckingham Palace released a new portrait of the king, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

The image shows a relaxed Charles at Sandringham, dressed in a cream jacket and holding a shepherd’s crook.

Shared with a simple caption: “77 today! Thank you for the kind words and well wishes on His Majesty’s Birthday.”

“His Majesty looks so relaxed! Happy birthday, Sir!” One fan gushed.

“You truly are inspirational,” another wrote. “We are so grateful to have you as our king.”

On Friday, King Charles stepped out with Queen Camilla for a royal engagement in South Wales.

During the engagement, they met Gavin and Stacey actress Ruth Jones.

