Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles’ ‘lovely’ letter to her after husband Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne has revealed she and her family received a beautiful gesture from King Charles following the death of her husband Ozzy earlier this year.

Over the years, King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne had created an unlikely friendship, so it is no surprise the king was saddened to hear about the rock legend’s death.

But for the first time, Sharon and her children, Jack and Kelly, have spoken about their own grief. And how King Charles’ gesture really brought them some comfort.

King Charles and Ozzy were quite good friends (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

King Charles sent Sharon Osbourne a ‘letter’

The trio spoke on The Osbourne’s Podcast about their own grief, and also revealed how King Charles reached out.

Jack explained: “We got a lovely letter from the king.”

Sharon then went on to gush about how “amazing” the king had been. She replied: “Our king is an amazing person. He is an amazing person, not just because he wrote to us when Ozzy passed. But if he did it for us, know he does it for many, many, many people.

“He is a man that does know what is going on in the street with people. Not just politics, or just, you know. Here’s a man that cares about the environment, animals. He cares about many things.”

It seems that wasn’t the first time King Charles had reached out to the family. Sharon shared how he sent a message in 2003, when Ozzy was in hospital following a quad bike accident. She also described herself and her late husband as “royalists”.

Sharon continued on the recent podcast interview: “He has got a good heart. He didn’t have to do certain things that he has done for Ozzy. But he is a good, caring man, with a good heart.

“We respect him and we respect his family. And he, again, took the time out of his day to write to us. To have it hand-delivered to us. A note from the king for Ozzy’s passing with his condolences. That says so much.”

Sharon was so grateful to King Charles (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Ozzy and Charles’ friendship

Around the time of Ozzy’s funeral in July, King Charles’ soldiers paid tribute to his legacy.

Fan footage posted online showed that the Guards performed the Black Sabbath song Paranoid, during the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Over the years, King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne actually had quite a few encounters.

Way back in 2002, Ozzy performed at the Party at the Palace concert which was to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s golden jubilee. The concert took place in Buckingham Palace.

Then a few years later, Ozzy also was spotted interacting with Charles, then Prince Charles, in 2006 at a charity reception for the then Prince’s Trust at Clarence House.

So, it seems that the king and the music icon were quite friendly with each other. And just like millions of fans worldwide, King Charles was upset over Ozzy’s death.

While the family didn’t reveal what exactly was in the letter, it was clearly some beautiful words as they were so grateful to him!

