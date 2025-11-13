Prediction made over King Charles’ future ahead of his birthday

King Charles celebrates his birthday tomorrow and with royal observers looking to the future, predictions about his next year are coming to light.

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman has lifted the lid on what the king’s stars are saying…

King Charles birthday predictions

As King Charles is set to celebrate his 77th birthday tomorrow, November 14, his focus will be on easing his workload, Inbaal predicts.

This means that, as Charles looks ahead, Prince William and Princess Kate may take on more.

This could mark a turning point in Charles’ marriage to Camilla. It may give the couple a chance to enjoy more quality time together.

Speaking tarot reading platform Tarotoo, astrologer Inbaal Honigman reveals that Charles may have a desire to stay out of the spotlight.

Unsurprising, considering the recent Andrew Mountbatten Windsor scandal which he has been embroiled in.

Change could be on the cards for Charles (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Sensitive family matters ‘could be exposed’

And as more information comes to light and all eyes turn to the monarchy, it may give the king good reason to cower away from the limelight.

Inbaal said: “This year, the king’s birthday coincides with Mercury retrograde. A period that can affect communication. Astrologically, this suggests Charles may prefer to stay out of the spotlight, allowing younger royals to take centre stage.”

Even more worrying still, Inbaal believes that the Mercury retrograde could mean more sensitive family matters are exposed.

The expert continued: “Mercury retrograde can also bring sensitive family matters to light. Perhaps in ways not intended for public attention.

“For the past 6 to 7 years, Uranus, the planet of rebellion, has been in the king’s Moon sign of Taurus. This has inspired a desire for independence and for doing things on his own terms. Uranus will leave Taurus on the 26th of April 2026, bringing a sense of stability and inner calm to the king’s life.”

Charles and Camilla’s marriage could become more ‘harmonious’

Despite this, a potential change could benefit Charles’ love life.

Inbaal said: “On his birthday this year, Venus, the planet of love and the home, resides in the king’s Sun sign of Scorpio. This placement could signal a harmonious and loving period for his marriage, with joyful moments spent with family in his residences.

“It may also indicate less overseas travel than usual. As well as potential cosmetic updates or beautification projects at Buckingham Palace.”

As King Charles embarks on another year of life, he could be given even more of a chance to grow and flourish.

The couple may be entering into a new era (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

A chance for growth

Inbaal said: “Beginning in July 2026, Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, will enter the king’s rising sign of Leo. While Charles may not face financial concerns, having Jupiter on his side is considered a positive influence.”

Inbaal detailed: “Offering opportunities for growth, optimism, and general good fortune. Jupiter will remain in Leo for a full year, benefiting not only the king but also anyone with a Leo Sun, Moon, or rising sign.”

King Charles’ conflict with his role

Inbaal’s predictions also shed light on how King Charles’ passions conflict with his very formal role.

She said: “The king’s main planetary placements are the Sun in Scorpio, the Moon in Taurus, and Leo rising. Born close to a full moon, with his Sun and Moon exactly six signs apart, Charles embodies the classic full-moon energy.

“People born under this alignment are often driven and powerful.”

However, Inbaal also pointed out that they “yet may experience contrasts between their inner and outer lives”.

Inbaal explained: “For instance, the king’s formal role as head of state versus his personal creative passions and artistic interests.”

It looks like change may be on the cards for the king.

But will he shed some of his duty and let Prince Wills step up?

Only time will tell…

