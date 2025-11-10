‘Why’ Prince Harry ‘won’t visit UK for King Charles’ birthday’

Prince Harry will unlikely visit the UK for his father King Charles’ birthday this week, a former royal butler has claimed.

The king will turn 77 on November 14. While it’s unclear how he’ll celebrate his birthday, one royal commentator doesn’t think his youngest son, Harry, will fly over from the US to mark the occasion.

In September, Harry, 41, and Charles met privately for tea at the king’s London residence Clarence House. It was their first in-person meeting since February 2024. The meeting sparked speculation that it could be the first step toward a reconciliation between the father and son.

Harry’s relationship with his family is said to be strained following his tell-all interviews and memoir, Spare, which detailed his and wife Meghan Markle’s time in the royal family, including some damning allegations about his relatives.

King Charles will celebrate his 77th birthday on Friday (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Will Prince Harry visit King Charles on his birthday?

Now, a royal expert has claimed a birthday visit from Harry is likely off the cards, and explained the reason why…

Grant Harrold worked as a butler for Charles from 2004 to 2011, when the king was the Prince of Wales.

Now, he’s sharing his thoughts on the monarch’s upcoming birthday.

Speaking on behalf of AceOdds, Harrold said: “I think Prince Harry will only come to the UK if he has other business here. He won’t come specifically for it.”

“It’s not a big birthday,” he continued. “If it was a big one and there was a large celebration or party, it might be different. But he’s turning 77, it’s not a big deal.”

Harrold also added that while Harry has previously visited home for other family events, the king in particular is known for preferring to keep things lowkey.

Will Prince Harry visit the UK again for King Charles’ birthday? (Credit: Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

How the king will spend his birthday

Having worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House for seven years, he explained: “He normally works on his birthday anyway. The king doesn’t like fuss. He always used to say he didn’t want fuss for his birthdays. It’s just another year for him.

“Even if Harry did suggest coming back to celebrate when relations were better, the king would probably tell him not to. Not for any big reason, but just because he doesn’t want people to make a fuss.”

As such, AceOdds placed the odds of Harry making the journey back to the UK at just 5/1 (17%), and the chance of him instead staying away in the US at 1/4 (83%).

Prince Harry, of course, currently lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Why does King Charles have two birthdays?

It has been a long-standing tradition for British monarchs to celebrate two birthdays every year, something King Charles kept when he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The king has his actual birthday on November 14, but marks his official birthday every June with the Trooping the Colour parade.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years. It involves a military parade and is attended by members of the royal family.

