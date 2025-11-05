Prince Harry has been forced to deny claims that he’s “upstaging” William’s visit to Brazil this week with a royal trip of his own.

Just hours after William landed in Brazil earlier this week, Harry’s team announced that the duke will embark on a trip to Canada from Wednesday.

Both trips are for important causes that the princes care deeply about.

William is in Brazil this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry’s royal trip announcement amid William’s Brazil visit

The Prince of Wales, 43, is in Rio De Janeiro this week for the Earthshot Prize Awards. The ceremony is taking place on Wednesday (November 5).

He will stay in Brazil until Friday (November 7) before jetting off back home, just in time for Remembrance Sunday (November 9).

Just hours after William landed, and while he was meeting the mayor of Rio atop Sugarloaf Mountain, Harry announced plans for a trip of his own.

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Harry will travel to Toronto, Canada. There, he will meet with veterans, members of the armed forces community, and military charities.

However, some royal commentators (and fans) have argued that Harry tried to “upstage” his brother with his announcement.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter, for example, said the timing of Harry’s announcement was “inevitable if not predictable”.

One royal fan said on X: “This latest attempt to upstage William was so predictable.”

Another wrote: “Stop trying to upstage your brother!”

Prince Harry recently announced a trip to Canada while William is in Brazil (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry hits back at ‘upstaging William’ claims in statement

However, Harry’s team has since hit back at the backlash over the timing of the announcement regarding his trip to Canada.

“The events were planned nearly a year ago,” a spokesperson for the duke said, as the Daily Mail has reported.

“The date of the main event, the dinner, is set by the charity, not Prince Harry. The period of Remembrancetide traditionally extends from the 1-11 November and has done since 1918, over 100 years. He can’t choose to move those dates,” they continued.

They said that Harry was “not afforded the same level of security and protection as other working members of the royal family”.

‘Special place in duke’s heart’

They added: “It means therefore, that the period of time in which we can release details of events is much more truncated than it is for His Majesty the King or the Prince of Wales.

“We are always guided – as to when we can announce trips like this, by the advice given to us by his private security advisers and the event’s security team.

“This visit, months in the planning, marks a return to a city that has a special place in the duke’s heart, having played host to the Invictus Games back in 2017.”

According to the publication, the royal household was informed of Harry’s Canada plans in advance.

Harry is meeting veterans (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry’s Canada trip

The Duke of Sussex will step out in Canada on Wednesday (November 5), attending a series of engagements in support of the Canadian Armed Forces and veteran community.

He will then attend a private lunch convened by the charity True Patriot Love to discuss international veterans’ issues. Tonight, he will attend a private fundraising function on behalf of the HALO Trust.

We are always guided – as to when we can announce trips like this.

Harry will step out tomorrow (Thursday, November 6) to meet with veterans of World War II and the Korean War. He will also meet with medical, therapeutic, and care professionals at the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

On Thursday evening, Harry will attend the True Patriot Love’s National Tribute Dinner, described as Canada’s biggest celebration in support of military members, veterans and their families.

The duke’s Canadian visit aims to highlight the service and sacrifice of the military in the country and beyond.

Harry has paired with True Patriot’s Love twice in the past, once in 2017 and again earlier this year.

Read more: King Charles’ ‘two-word’ response to Prince William’s request over royal duties

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.