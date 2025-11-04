Prince William shows off impressive volleyball and football skills during Brazil trip

Have you ever watched Prince William play a game of volleyball? Well, he showcased his best volleyball and football skills during his trip to Brazil.

The Prince of Wales is visiting Rio Janeiro this week.

He’s there for the Earthshot Prize Awards on November 5. But he’s appeared to have squeezed in some sporting downtime.

Prince William is currently in Rio de Janeiro (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince William shows off sport skills

Yesterday, Prince William headed to Rio’s Iconic Maracanã Stadium.

Joined by former Brazilian star Cafu, he met schoolchildren learning about the environment through the sport-based organisation Terra FC.

And it seems the avid Aston Villa supporter couldn’t resist a kickabout, sharing a video on Instagram of him joining the youngsters for a game and even taking a penalty.

William’s fans seemed impressed by his skills.

“Gooooaaalllll,” one person commented.

“Great skills! You still have it Prince William,” cheered on someone else.

Meanwhile, another fan dubbed him “the Prince of Soccer”.

Later in the day, the Prince of Wales swapped the pitch for the beach, visiting Copacabana Beach to meet emergency responders keeping the beach safe and learn about ocean sustainability projects.

Once again, he also found time for some sport, this time, beach volleyball.

“Great fun joining Olympian @carol_solberg’s beach volleyball school which is aiming to transform the lives of disadvantaged children through sport. An amazing project,” William captioned a clip of him getting involved in a game.

Once again, he received much praise from fans.

One person commented: “Such a fun event! I was so impressed by William with the volleyball.”

“Welcome to our country. He plays very well,” agreed a Brazilian follower.

“Prince William has many talents,” said a third.

A fourth also told him: “Prince William got the volleyball moves!”

The Prince of Wales got stuck in with volleyball (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

What is William doing in Brazil?

Tomorrow (November 5), Prince William will attend the fifth annual awards ceremony of the Earthshot Prize.

The Earthshot Prize aims to discover bold, innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues. Every year, five winners are each awarded £1 million for their work.

The ceremony this year will take place at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro. It marks the first time the Earthshot Prize is being hosted in South America and is the halfway point of the prize’s 10-year mission.

The Prince of Wales will also undertake other environmental engagements whilst in Rio. These include a reported landmark speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit.

After spending time in Rio de Janeiro, the prince will travel on to Belém.

He will attend the COP30 World Leaders Summit on behalf of his father, King Charles.

