Prince William receives gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis in Brazil but fans spot blunder

Gifts have been given to Prince William amid his time in Brazil for his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales recently travelled to Rio de Janeiro for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. He will attend the ceremony on November 5.

In 2022, Princess Kate accompanied him to the event. However, it appears this time round she’s decided instead to stay at home with their young children.

No doubt the youngsters, George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, will be over the moon with their presents. However, fans have noticed a slight blunder.

Prince William is currently in Brazil (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William in Brazil

On Monday (November 3), the Prince of Wales visited Rio’s iconic Maracanã Stadium. There he met some children learning about climate change with the environmental organisation, Terra FC.

He also took the opportunity to show off his footy skills, joining them for a game and a penalty shootout.

Prince William also met Brazilian footballer, Cafu, who presented him with a signed shirt with the number 2 on the back. The royal reportedly thanked him in Portuguese and English.

William was also presented with three gifts to take home to his own children. It seems the Wales siblings will soon be matching in their own Fluminense football shirts, personalised with their names on the back.

Fans spotted a small blunder with George, Charlotte and Louis’ football shirts (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a slight blunder, noticing that Louis’ name has been spelled “Loui” on the back of his shirt.

Sharing some photos from the day on Instagram, the Prince of Wales’ Instagram page said: “Football is so much more than a game.

At its best, football connects us to something greater than the game: each other.

“The beautiful game can do beautiful things and community leaders are using the power of sport to create safe, inclusive spaces. Here, young people can build resilience, connect with others, and access vital mental health support.

“On and off the pitch, football breaks down barriers and helps end the stigma around mental health – opening up conversations that change lives. At its best, football connects us to something greater than the game: each other.”

Louis, George, and Charlotte got a gift (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince of Wales shows off volleyball skills

Later in the day, the Prince of Wales headed off to Copacabana Beach. He chatted to lifeguards in charge of keeping the beach safe and learned about ocean sustainability projects.

He also threw himself into some more sport, joining Olympian Carol Solberg’s beach volleyball school. The project aims to transform the lives of disadvantaged children.

Read more: When Kate Middleton ‘headed to the supermarket for Halloween costumes for George and Charlotte’

Tomorrow, Prince William will attend the fifth annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The Earthshot Prize aims to discover bold, innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental issues. Every year, five winners are awarded £1million for their work.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.