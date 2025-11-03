Prince William’s hope for his children amid Earthshot Prize work: ‘We are willing to fight’

Prince William has opened up about his children and the hopes he has for their future ahead of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 5 in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. The Prince of Wales will be in attendance.

The Earthshot Prize – which William launched in 2020 – has a mission to “mobilise a decade of environmental action to repair the planet”.

William and the Prize Council awards £1million to five winners each year – one from each Earthshot category – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

Prince William shares his ‘hopes’ for his children

William is passionate about the planet and how we can work towards solving the environmental issues threatening the world.

Now, the Prince of Wales has opened up about his motivation behind wanting to restore the planet.

He told HELLO!: “As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit.

“I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.”

He added: “The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow.”

Prince William is dad to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

Prince William to attend Earthshot Prize Awards 2025

William revealed in a personal statement on Sunday that he had departed for Brazil for the awards ceremony in Rio.

A message on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media accounts read: “As I depart for Rio de Janeiro, I am excited for my first visit and to experience Brazil’s vibrant culture, its extraordinary biodiversity, and above all, the warmth of its people.

“With the world’s eyes turning to Brazil this week, there is no better place to celebrate bold climate leadership. Hosting The Earthshot Prize allows us to not only recognise those driving change, but to be inspired by them.

“When we work together with optimism and courage, a more sustainable future is within our reach. W.”

William is making the trip solo as the Princess of Wales stays at home. She’ll stay in the UK with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

