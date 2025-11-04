Prince William ‘breaks tradition’ with his behaviour during Brazil visit

Prince William is in Brazil this week for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, held on November 5.

So far, the Prince of Wales, 43, has already done so much in Rio De Janeiro.

On Monday, he received the keys to Rio. Given to him by Rio de Janeiro mayor, Eduardo Paes, it’s an honour typically reserved for the city’s carnival king.

Elsewhere, William played some volleyball and football and spoke with locals.

Now, according to a body language expert, William’s behaviour towards the people he met showed how he’s breaking with royal tradition.

Prince William took selfies with the people who had gathered to see him (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Prince William ‘breaks tradition’ on Brazil trip

Darren Stanton has analysed William’s behaviour towards the locals. The prince took selfies and gave hugs during his visits.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “Prince William was in his element – relaxed, approachable, and clearly enjoying every moment of connecting with the public.

“His body language spoke volumes: open-palmed gestures, warm smiles, and constant handshakes that signalled authenticity and ease. Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth II, who adhered to a more formal protocol, William broke through tradition with hugs, selfies, and genuine interaction.”

He went on: “At one point, a member of the crowd shook his hand and placed a hand on William’s arm – a spontaneous gesture of admiration that perfectly captured the affection people feel for him. The atmosphere was one of elation and respect.”

The future king is known for his warm nature during royal visits and engagements (Credit: Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

William ‘genuinely joyful’ during visit

Darren went on to say that Prince William appeared “genuinely joyful throughout the visit, taking time to engage rather than rushing through the crowds”.

He added: “Many had waited for hours, and William made sure their patience was rewarded. His visit showed a modern royal open, honest, and deeply connected to the people around him.”

William broke through tradition with hugs, selfies, and genuine interaction.

William will undertake engagements in Brazil in relation to his Earthshot Prize initiative.

He launched the initiative back in 2020. The Earthshot Prize’s mission is to “mobilise a decade of environmental action to repair the planet”.

Every year, William and the Prize Council awards £1million to five winners – one from each Earthshot category – Protect and Restore Nature; Clean our Air; Revive our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix our Climate.

‘I think constantly about the world my children will inherit’

Speaking in an interview with HELLO! recently, William expressed his desire to restore the world.

He said: “As a father, I think constantly about the world my children will inherit.

“I want them to grow up surrounded by nature, opportunity and a sense of hope about the future. But I also know that unless we act boldly now, that future is at risk.

“The Earthshot Prize is about turning the tide, about proving to our children that we are willing to fight for their tomorrow.”

