Piers Morgan faces fierce backlash as he mocks Sam Smith over Met Gala appearance: ‘Leave people be!’

Sam Smith attended the Met Gala in New York last night (May 4), with Piers Morgan among those commenting on the outfit they wore for the event.

Earlier today, the Hollywood Reporter posted a video of Sam Smith arriving at the Met Gala and captioned the clip: “Sam Smith sparkles making their way up the steps of the #MetGala.”

Piers reshared the clip to his Twitter account and said: “Sparkles? ‘They’ looks absolutely ridiculous.”

Sam Smith embraced the theme of this year’s Met Gala as they arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length black gown (Credit: Splash News)

Piers Morgan faces backlash over Sam Smith Met Gala comment

The backlash was instant, with many followers calling out Piers – himself no stranger to controversy – for putting Sam’s pronoun in inverted commas and taking issue with the outfit they wore.

“Yes Sam looks ridiculous. But when you talk like that, you sound ridiculous,” said one.

“Jealous you didn’t get an invite, Piers?” asked another. “Always stirring the pot, Piers! It’s just a red carpet look,” said another.

Piers Morgan sparked backlash over his criticism of Sam’s Met Gala appearance (Credit: Splash News)

“I don’t remember you having a problem with these sparklers before? Why is Sam Smith different for you?” asked another, sharing a picture of Sir Elton John and Freddie Mercury in sequins.

“It’s wild to me how comfortable you are tearing others down over something as harmless as what they wear. You don’t have to like it, but acting like you’re above it? That’s the real problem. Maybe instead of putting people down, try letting them live. We’d all be better off,” another urged.

“What’s it got to do with you?” another asked. “Leave people be.”

What was the Met Gala theme this year?

Each year, the Met Gala has a different theme.

This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Fashion Is Art’, and saw celebs showcase styles that took inspiration from fine art.

Sam’s outfit for the Met Gala 2026 was created by their partner, fashion designer Christian Cowan.

The gown – a showgirl-inspired, embellished floor-length robe dress featuring draped sleeves, a mermaid train, a fur-lined lapel and a brooch detail – weighed a huge 52lb . The singer completed the ensemble with a feather fascinator.

Sam’s outfit was designed by their partner (Credit: Splash News)

Sam and Christian have been together for around two years, previously hard-launching their relationship on the Met Gala red carpet back in 2024.

Sam announced they were changing their pronouns to they/them in September 2019. They shared the news on social media, expressing a desire to embrace their non-binary identity after a long struggle with their gender.

Read more: Sam Smith’s secret surgery aged 13 following horrific bullying

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