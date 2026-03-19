Piers Morgan in second on-air walkout following row over wife Celia Walden’s revealing pool pics

Piers Morgan stormed off his own show in spectacular fashion following a fiery row that touched on his wife, all with influencer HSTikkyTokky in the hot seat.

The former Good Morning Britain host, now fronting Piers Morgan Uncensored on YouTube, clashed with Harrison Sullivan, better known online as HSTikkyTokky.

The influencer appeared to discuss his role in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere, exploring the world of ultra-masculine online communities and their controversial figures.

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Piers and HSTikkyTokky got into a heated row (Credit: YouTube)

Piers Morgan in heated row

Things turned tense when the conversation veered into children and upbringing. Piers accused Harrison of homophobia after he admitted he would disown a child who came out as gay.

Harrison pushed back, insisting it wasn’t homophobic, to which Piers shot back: “as homophobic as you can get.” Sullivan doubled down, calling it “good parenting.”

The argument escalated quickly. Piers told him: “You’re making yourself look like a bigger idiot than you did on the Netflix show,” with Harrison replying: “Oh, really? To people like you sir, I don’t mind that.”

Harrison then fired back, saying Piers “looks like an idiot every day,” bringing up his wife’s social media posts and mentioning his name in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Piers has never been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, insisting he only met Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell briefly at a book launch.

Piers didn’t hold back, calling Harrison a “[bleep]ing idiot”, a “sexist, misogynistic, homophobic twerp” and a “little halfwit” whose antics online didn’t deserve any more of his time.

HSTikkyTokky pulled up a photo of Piers’ wife (Credit: YouTube)

HSTikkyTokky brings up Piers’ wife and her pool pics

The tension peaked when Harrison pulled out his phone to show a photo of Piers’ wife, Celia Walden, lounging by a pool with a sign reading: “Wanted Pool Boy no experience needed.”

The image, which Celia had posted in August 2022, carried the Instagram caption: “Applications open.”

Piers walked off (Credit: YouTube)

At that point, Piers had clearly had enough. “You know what. I’m not doing this,” he declared, before walking off the set, leaving Sullivan chuckling to himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Walden (@celia.walden)



This isn’t the first time Piers has left a show mid-recording. Back in 2021, he walked off after co-presenter Alex Beresford criticised his treatment of Meghan Markle.

Read more: Piers Morgan backlash as he addresses weight-loss jabs following 4kg weight loss

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