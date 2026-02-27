Piers Morgan backlash as he addresses weight-loss jabs following 4kg weight loss

Piers Morgan is facing backlash from his followers after opening up about his weight loss and how he achieved it.

Last month, the former Good Morning Britain host suffered a femur fracture following a fall at a London restaurant and underwent hip surgery.

Piers, 60, has continued to keep fans up to date with his progress since and addressed whether he has opted for weight-loss jabs to help him shed the pounds…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Piers had hip surgery recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Piers Morgan issues weight loss update

In an Instagram post shared today (February 27), Piers can be seen sitting down in the gym, lifting weights in a short clip.

In the following slide, he posed alongside his personal trainer, James.

“Back in the gym exactly six weeks since my femur fracture and new hip surgery. Albeit a gentle upper-body-only session. Pretty amazing how fast the human body heals. My trainer James even admitted he’d missed me, words he never thought he’d say,” Piers wrote in his caption.

Announcing how he lost the weight, he added: “PS I’ve also lost 4 kilos, turns out breaking a femur is better than [weight-loss jabs]!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

‘Just do the work!’

Piers’ post faced immediate backlash and criticism.

One user wrote: “Don’t mean to be a killjoy Piers but you’ll have probably lost that 4 kilos in muscle not fat, because you won’t have used certain muscles for weeks.”

“Come on Piers. Don’t record the only workout you do every 6 months. Just do the work,” another person shared.

“Weaklin,” a third remarked.

“Are those your wife’s weights?” a fourth asked.

‘Good to see you recovering well’

Meanwhile, others praised his hard work and commitment.

“You are such an inspiration!! Spoken by a strong woman doing appallingly. Such a foul, unexpected accident which which’ll have so p’d you off. You are made of very strong stuff sir and I hope you realise it. You should. Well done and continued good recovery xx,” one said.

“Well done,” another expressed.

“Good to see you recovering well Piers,” a third said.

Read more: Piers Morgan leaves This Morning viewers divided over his behaviour: ‘This is very awkward!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.