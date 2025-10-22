This Morning viewers were left completely divided after Piers Morgan appeared on the daytime talk show today (October 22).

Last month, Piers returned to ITV – four years after he stormed off GMB following a heated exchange about Meghan Markle.

A man of many opinions, viewers had a lot to say about his comeback. However, after appearing on the show again today, it seems nothing has changed…

Piers returned to This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan on This Morning

During the first quarter of the show, Piers joined Ashley James and hosts Cat Deeley and Piers Morgan to discuss today’s biggest headlines.

He also challenged Ashley’s views on masculinity within men, which she strongly disagreed with.

Later on, Piers sat down on the sofa to promote his new book, Woke Is Dead, which is said to be a “provocative, hilarious and essential read for anyone who wants to understand how an entire civilisation briefly lost its mind”.

Within the interview, he shared thoughts on trans athletes in women’s sports, stating: “Everybody knows that’s wrong. It doesn’t make you transphobic or hating trans people.” He shared that he believes that “people born as biological males” have a physical “advantage” over women.

Piers insisted that if anyone “raised concerns” over the topic, they got “shamed and vilified”.

Within the same discussion, Piers blamed social media for playing a huge part in people feeling “angry” about people with different opinions.

Ben also had to tell him to stop talking at one point.

Viewers were divided over Piers’ appearance (Credit: YouTube)

‘Do not book Piers ever again’

Piers’ appearance didn’t go unnoticed and viewers took to social media to react.

“This is very awkward to watch. Piers and Ashley do not like each other at all,” one user wrote on X.

“He’s an activist on the wrong side of history…” another shared.

“God, please #ThisMorning do not book Piers ever again,” a third remarked.

“He is disrespectful and rude,” a fourth said.

‘Bring back Piers’

Meanwhile, Piers did have fans watching…

“I’m with Piers!” one said.

“#ThisMorning #ITV bring back Piers,” another person shared.

“Managed to keep awake during #ThisMorning today thanks to Piers Morgan. Please keep him,” a third remarked.

Read more: Piers Morgan returns to breakfast TV as viewers divided: ‘You’re not having a fever dream’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.